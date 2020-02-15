Inside Rehearsal for I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter at Steppenwolf

The stage adaptation of Erika L. Sánchez’s novel will begin performances in Chicago February 26.

The world premiere of I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter begins performances at Steppenwolf Theatre Company February 26. The stage adaptation of Erika L. Sánchez’s novel, created by Isaac Gómez, is scheduled to play through March 21.

Directed by Steppenwolf ensemble member Sandra Marquez, I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter follows Julia, a Chicago high school student as she navigates trials and tribulations of following her dreams of becoming a writer alongside the death of her older sister, Olga—who might not have been quite as perfect as she seemed.

A Look Inside Rehearsal for I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter at Steppenwolf A Look Inside Rehearsal for I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter at Steppenwolf 13 PHOTOS

The production stars Steppenwolf Ensemble member Karen Rodriguez as Julia, Charín Alvarez as Amá/ensemble, Eddie Martinez as Apá/ensemble, Peter Moore as Mr. Ingrahm/ensemble, Leslie Sophia Perez as Lorena/ensemble, Robert Quintanilla as Juanga/ensemble, Dyllan Rodrigues-Miller as Olga/ensemble, and Harrison Weger as Connor/ensemble.

I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter features scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Uriel Gomez, lighting design by Heather Sparling, sound design by Matthew Chapman, and intimacy and fight choreography by Rachel Flesher.