Inside Rehearsal for I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter at Steppenwolf

Inside Rehearsal for I'm Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter at Steppenwolf
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 15, 2020
The stage adaptation of Erika L. Sánchez’s novel will begin performances in Chicago February 26.
Karen Rodriguez and Harrison Weger in rehearsal for<i> I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter</i>
Karen Rodriguez and Harrison Weger in rehearsal for I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Lowell Thomas

The world premiere of I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter begins performances at Steppenwolf Theatre Company February 26. The stage adaptation of Erika L. Sánchez’s novel, created by Isaac Gómez, is scheduled to play through March 21.

Directed by Steppenwolf ensemble member Sandra Marquez, I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter follows Julia, a Chicago high school student as she navigates trials and tribulations of following her dreams of becoming a writer alongside the death of her older sister, Olga—who might not have been quite as perfect as she seemed.

A Look Inside Rehearsal for I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter at Steppenwolf

Karen Rodriguez, Harrison Weger, and Sandra Marquez in rehearsal for<i> I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter</i>
Karen Rodriguez, Harrison Weger, and Sandra Marquez in rehearsal for I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Lowell Thomas
Karen Rodriguez and Harrison Weger in rehearsal for<i> I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter</i>
Karen Rodriguez and Harrison Weger in rehearsal for I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Lowell Thomas
Dyllan Rodrigues-Miller in rehearsal for<i> I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter</i>
Dyllan Rodrigues-Miller in rehearsal for I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Lowell Thomas
Eddie Martinez in rehearsal for<i> I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter</i>
Eddie Martinez in rehearsal for I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Lowell Thomas
Karen Rodriguez in rehearsal for<i> I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter</i>
Karen Rodriguez in rehearsal for I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Lowell Thomas
Charín Alvarez in rehearsal for<i> I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter</i>
Charín Alvarez in rehearsal for I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Lowell Thomas
in rehearsal for<i> I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter</i>
Leslie Sophia Perez and Karen Rodriguez in rehearsal for I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Lowell Thomas
Harrison Weger in rehearsal for<i> I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter</i>
Harrison Weger in rehearsal for I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Lowell Thomas
in rehearsal for<i> I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter</i>
Sandra Marquez in rehearsal for I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Lowell Thomas
in rehearsal for<i> I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter</i>
Leslie Sophia Perez and Karen Rodriguez in rehearsal for I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Lowell Thomas
The production stars Steppenwolf Ensemble member Karen Rodriguez as Julia, Charín Alvarez as Amá/ensemble, Eddie Martinez as Apá/ensemble, Peter Moore as Mr. Ingrahm/ensemble, Leslie Sophia Perez as Lorena/ensemble, Robert Quintanilla as Juanga/ensemble, Dyllan Rodrigues-Miller as Olga/ensemble, and Harrison Weger as Connor/ensemble.

I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter features scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Uriel Gomez, lighting design by Heather Sparling, sound design by Matthew Chapman, and intimacy and fight choreography by Rachel Flesher.

