Inside Rehearsal for the National Tour of Once On This Island

The touring production of Michael Arden’s Tony-winning revival will launch in Kentucky October 12.

The North American tour of Michael Arden’s Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island will launch October 12 at the Carson Center in Paducah, Kentucky. The production will officially open October 15 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville before subsequently playing over 25 cities in its first year.

Cast members from the 2017 Broadway production will lead the touring company, including Courtnee Carter as Ti Moune, American Idol alum Tamyra Gray as Papa Ge, Cassondra James as Erzulie, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, and Tyler Hardwick as Daniel Beauxhomme.

They will be joined by Jahmaul Bakare as Agwe, Kyle Ramar Freeman as Asaka, Briana Brooks as Andrea, George L. Brown as Armand, and Danielle Lee Greaves as Mama Euralie, with Mckynleigh Alden Abraham, Michael Ivan Carrier, Jay Donnell, Phyre Hawkins, Savannah Jackson-Page, Alex Joseph Grayson, Tatiana Lofton, Robert Zelaya, MiMi Crossland, and Mariama Diop.

Flip through photos of rehearsal below:



Inside Rehearsal for the National Tour of Once On This Island Inside Rehearsal for the National Tour of Once On This Island 22 PHOTOS

Two-time Tony-nominated director Arden and Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown adapt their work for the upcoming tour of the musical, which features a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. The production also has new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin, who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo, scenic designer Dane Laffrey, costume designer Clint Ramos, sound designer Peter Hylenski with tour sound design by Shannon Slaton, and lighting designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.

“At each performance, there will be onstage seating, creating a unique experience within the footprint of every theatre we play,” director Arden said in a statement. “Audiences will be invited to put their feet in the sand and surround our company, becoming part of the show. It’s our goal to give all audiences a unique perspective of the communal nature of what theatre can be in hopes that Once On This Island's story of love, hope, and forgiveness might inspire young minds and hearts all across the United States to lead their lives with compassion and empathy.”

Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, and NETworks Presentations produce the tour along with Carl Daikeler, Roy Putrino, Broadway Strategic Return Fun, Sandi Moran, Caiola Productions, H. Richard Hopper, Diego Kolankowsy, Brian Cromwell Smith, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Judith Manocherian/Kevin Lyle, Jay Alix/Una Jackman/Jeff Wise, Witzend Productions/Jeff Grove/Wishnie-Strasberg, Mark Ferris/Michelle Riley/Marie Stevenson, Conor Bagley/Invisible Wall Productions/Silva Theatrical Group, and The Harbert Family/Keith Cromwell/Red Mountain Theatre Company.