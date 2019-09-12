Inside Rehearsal for the Summer: The Donna Summer Musical National Tour

The touring production will launch in Rochester, New York, September 29.

The upcoming national tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will launch September 29 in Rochester, New York, at the RBTL Auditorium.

The cast is headed by Dan’yelle Williamson (Memphis, Rocky) as Diva Donna, Alex Hairston (Beautiful—The Carole King Musical) as Disco Donna, and newcomer Olivia Elease Hardy as Duckling Donna. The three share the role of the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter at distinct points in her life and career.

They are joined by Steven Grant Douglas as Bruce Sudano, John Gardiner as Neil Bogart, and Erick Pinnick as Andrew Gaines. The ensemble features Jennifer Byrne, Jay Garcia, Tamrin Goldberg, Cameron Anika Hill, Brooke Lacy, Trish Lindström, Mara Lucas, Jo’Nathan Michael, DeQuina Moore, Kyli Rae, Crystal Sha’nae, De’Ja Simone, Sir Brock Warren, Candace J. Washington, Brittany Nicole Williams, and Jennifer Wolfe.

Flip through photos of rehearsal below:



The tour will subsequently play Cleveland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Tempe, St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, Durham, Schenectady, Dayton, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Miami, Greenville, Nashville, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, Boston, and more.

Summer features a book by Tony nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary, and Tony winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara, and others. The musical is directed by McAnuff and choreographed by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, with music supervision by Ron Melrose, scenic design by Tony nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Tony winner Howell Binkley, sound by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. The tour is produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.

For additional information visit TheDonnaSummerMusical.com.