Inside Rehearsal for the U.K. Tour of A Monster Calls

Sally Cookson’s adaption of Patrick Ness’ novel will launch at the Chichester Festival Theatre February 6.

The U.K. tour of Sally Cookson’s adaptation of A Monster Calls will launch at the Chichester Festival Theatre February 6. After playing an engagement in the West End in 2018, the Olivier Award-winning production plays through June 6, visiting 17 venues during the course of its run.

Based on Patrick Ness’ novel and inspired by an idea from Siobhan Dowd, A Monster Calls tells the story of a 13-year-old boy named Conor as he struggles with family and social issues. His father moved to the United States, his mother is extremely ill, his grandmother continues to interfere, and he has no friends at school. One night, a monster comes to his window, and Conor is forever changed by the encounter.

Inside Rehearsal for the UK Tour of A Monster Calls Inside Rehearsal for the UK Tour of A Monster Calls 13 PHOTOS

The production stars Keith Gilmore as Monster, Ammar Duffus as Conor, Ewan Wardrop as Dad, Maria Omakinwa as Mum, Greg Bernstein as Harry, Paul Sockett as Mr. Marl, Kaye Brown as Grandma, Kel Matsena as Anton, Cora Kirk as Lily, and Sam Wood.

The production features lighting design by Aiden Malone, set design by Michael Vale, sound design by Mike Bear, costume design by Katie Sykes, projection design by Dick Straker, movement by Dan Canham, and compositions by Benji Bower. Adam Peck functions as the writer in the room. Casting is by Jessica Ronane.