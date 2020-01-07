Inside Rehearsal for the U.K. Tour of The Croft

By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 07, 2020
 
The world premiere of Ali Milles’ new thriller will begin performances at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham January 22.
in rehearsal for <i>The Croft</i>
Drew Cain, Lucy Doyle, and Gwen Taylor in rehearsal for The Croft James Findlay

The Original Theatre Company’s touring production of Ali Milles’ The Croft will begin performances at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham January 22. The world premiere of the new thriller will continue its U.K. tour through April 18.

The Croft tells the story of three women from different eras whose lives are intertwined by the croft's dark history in Coillie Ghille, a remote village in the Scottish Highland, examining the ways present can heal the past.

The production stars Gwen Taylor (Barbara) as Enid, Caroline Harker (Middlemarch) as Suzanne/Ruth, Lucy Doyle (Vienna 1934 - Munich 1938) as Laura/Eilene, Drew Cain (Mission of Honor) as David/Alec, and Simon Roberts (Witness for the Prosecution) as Tom/Patrick.

Caroline Harker in rehearsal for <i>The Croft</i>
Caroline Harker in rehearsal for The Croft James Findlay
Caroline Harker and Lucy Doyle in rehearsal for <i>The Croft</i>
Caroline Harker and Lucy Doyle in rehearsal for The Croft James Findlay
Caroline Harker in rehearsal for <i>The Croft</i>
Caroline Harker in rehearsal for The Croft James Findlay
in rehearsal for <i>The Croft</i>
Drew Cain in rehearsal for The Croft James Findlay
in rehearsal for <i>The Croft</i>
Drew Cain in rehearsal for The Croft James Findlay
in rehearsal for <i>The Croft</i>
Drew Cain, Lucy Doyle, and Gwen Taylor in rehearsal for The Croft James Findlay
in rehearsal for <i>The Croft</i>
Gwen Taylor in rehearsal for The Croft James Findlay
Lucy Doyle and Drew Cain in rehearsal for <i>The Croft</i>
Lucy Doyle and Drew Cain in rehearsal for The Croft James Findlay
in rehearsal for <i>The Croft</i>
Lucy Doyle and Gwen Taylor in rehearsal for The Croft James Findlay
Directed by Philip Franks, The Croft will feature designs by Adrian Linford, lighting design by Chris Davey, sound design by Max Pappernheim, and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow.

