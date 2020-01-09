Inside Rehearsal for the U.S. Premiere of Anatomy of a Suicide

Photos   Inside Rehearsal for the U.S. Premiere of Anatomy of a Suicide
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 09, 2020
 
Alice Birch's play, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, will begin performances with Atlantic Theater Company February 1.
The U.S. premiere of Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide, the winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, will begin performances with Atlantic Theater Company February 1 ahead of a February 18 opening night. The production is scheduled to play a limited run at Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater through March 15.

Directed by Obie winner Lileana Blain-Cruz (Fefu and Her Friends), Anatomy of a Suicide tells the story of three generations of women whose lives play out simultaneously onstage.

The production stars Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia (John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch), Carla Gugino (Jett), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo (Reign), Miriam Silverman (Junk), and Richard Topol (Indecent).

The production will feature scenic design by Mariana Sanchez, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, projection design by Hannah Wasileski, and casting by Telsey + Company: Karyn Casl and Madison Sylvester.

