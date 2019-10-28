Inside Rehearsal for Tony Kushner’s A Bright Room Called Day at the Public Theater

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Inside Rehearsal for Tony Kushner’s A Bright Room Called Day at the Public Theater
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 28, 2019
 
The revival, starring Nikki M. James, Michael Urie, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and more, will begin performances October 29 Off-Broadway.
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Oskar Eustis, Tony Kushner, and the company_HR.jpg
Oskar Eustis, Tony Kushner, and the company of A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus

The Public Theater's upcoming revival of A Bright Room Called Day, by Pulitzer Prize-winning Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner, will begin performances October 29. Helmed by Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, the production is scheduled to run through December 15.

In A Bright Room Called Day, Agnes, an actor in Weimar Germany, and her cadre of passionate, progressive friends, are torn between protest, escape, and survival as the world they knew crumbles around them. Her story is interrupted by an American woman enraged by the cruelty of the Reagan administration, and a new character, grappling with the anxiety, distraction, hope, and hopelessness of an artist facing the once unthinkable rise of authoritarianism in modern America.

Flip through photos of rehearsal below:

Inside Rehearsal for Tony Kushner’s A Bright Room Called Day at the Public Theater

Inside Rehearsal for Tony Kushner’s A Bright Room Called Day at the Public Theater

11 PHOTOS
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Oskar Eustis, Tony Kushner, and the company_HR.jpg
Oskar Eustis, Tony Kushner, and the company of A Bright Room Called Day Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Oskar Eustis and Tony Kushner_HR.jpg
Oskar Eustis and Tony Kushner Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Michael Esper and Oskar Eustis_HR.jpg
Michael Esper and Oskar Eustis Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Jonathan Hadary_HR.jpg
Jonathan Hadary Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Jonathan Hadary, Mark Margolis, Nikki M. James, Michael Esper, and Crystal Lucas-Perry_HR.jpg
Jonathan Hadary, Mark Margolis, Nikki M. James, Michael Esper, and Crystal Lucas-Perry Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Crystal Lucas-Perry and Michael Urie_HR.jpg
Crystal Lucas-Perry and Michael Urie Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Linda Emond, Nikki M. James, and Oskar Eustis_HR.jpg
Linda Emond, Nikki M. James, and Oskar Eustis Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Oskar Eustis and Michael Urie_HR.jpg
Oskar Eustis and Michael Urie Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Max Woertendyke and Nadine Malouf_HR.jpg
Max Woertendyke and Nadine Malouf Joan Marcus
A Bright Room Called Day_The Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Tony Kushner, Jacob Marx Rice, and Mark Margolis_HR.jpg
Tony Kushner, Jacob Marx Rice, and Mark Margolis Joan Marcus
Share

The production stars Tony winner Nikki M. James (Twelfth Night) as Agnes Eggling, Michael Esper (The Glass Menagerie in the West End) as Vealtninc Hus, Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot) as Paulinka Erdnuss, Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain't No Mo') as Zillah, Nadine Malouf (queens) as Rosa Malek, Mark Margolis (Breaking Bad) as Gottfried Swetts, Michael Urie (Torch Song) as Gregor Bazwald, and Max Woertendyke (Illyria) as Emil Traum, joining the previously announced Linda Emond as Annabella Gotchling, Jonathan Hadary as Xillah, and Estelle Parsons as Die Älte.

This new production of the 1985 play—originally about the possibility of the Reagan counter-revolution giving rise to American fascism—shines a light on the vulnerability of American democracy today.

The Off-Broadway engagement will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, co-costume design by Susan Hilferty and Sarita Fellows, lighting design by John Torres, sound design by Bray Poor, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!