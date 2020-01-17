Inside Rehearsal for Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse

The world premiere, starring Rema Webb, Mamie Parris, and more, will begin performances in New Jersey January 30.

The world premiere of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber will begin performances January 30 at Paper Mill Playhouse ahead of a February 9 opening night. With music by Lloyd Webber and written with Richard Curtis, the limited engagement is set to play through March 1.

The musical portrait offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber’s five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Audiences can expect some new interpretations of his best-known songs, rediscovered tunes, and material specially written for this production.

Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock) with music direction by Sam Davis (Prince of Broadway), the cast will feature Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock), Angel Lozada (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

Unmasked will also have scenic and costume design by Alexander Dodge, lighting design by Tony nominee Ed McCarthy, and sound design by Jon Weston. The production stage manager is Frank Lombardi. Max Quinlan will serve as associate director, and Liz Ramos will serve as associate choreographer. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

“Unmasked is a funny and heartwarming celebration of one of the greatest musical theater composers of all time,” stated director and choreographer Hunter. “In this musical revue audiences can expect to hear their favorite songs from some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most cherished works, along with the inspiration behind these timeless songs. Unmasked is the heart, mind and soul of this creative genius.”