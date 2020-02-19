Inside Rehearsals for Keen Company's 1-Night-Only Reading of Arsenic & Old Lace

By Nathan Skethway
Feb 19, 2020
 
The February 24 benefit will star Kathleen Chalfant, Marsha Mason, Michael Urie, and more.
Kathleen Chalfant, Michael Urie, Marsha Mason, and Jonathan Silverstein
Kathleen Chalfant, Michael Urie, Marsha Mason, and Jonathan Silverstein Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Rehearsals are underway for the Keen Company's upcoming benefit reading of Joseph Kesselring's farcical comedy Arsenic & Old Lace, starring Michael Urie, Kathleen Chalfant, and Marsha Mason . Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein will direct the one-night-only benefit at Theatre Row.

Joining Urie, Chalfant, and Mason are Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda), Ian Bedford (Ink), Steven Rattazzi (Indecent), Graham Rowat, Tony winner Major Attaway (Aladdin), Chuck Cooper (The Life, Prince of Broadway), Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Hal Robinson (The People in the Picture), Reg Rogers (Tootsie), Jay Russell (The Play What I Wrote), and Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days).

First seen on Broadway in 1941 and again in 1986, Arsenic & Old Lace sees drama critic Mortimer (Urie) try to control his eccentric family's antics, including two aunts (Chalfant and Mason) who cheerfully murder older men with poisoned elderberry wine.

The Keen Company's benefit reading, in celebration of the organization's 20th anniversary, will take place February 24. Funds from the evening will help support Keen’s 20th season, including educational programming with Keen Teens.

Marsha Mason
Marsha Mason Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kathleen Chalfant
Kathleen Chalfant Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jonathan Silverstein
Jonathan Silverstein Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael Urie
Michael Urie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kathleen Chalfant, Michael Urie, Marsha Mason, and Jonathan Silverstein
Kathleen Chalfant, Michael Urie, Marsha Mason, and Jonathan Silverstein Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kathleen Chalfant, Michael Urie, and Marsha Mason
Kathleen Chalfant, Michael Urie, and Marsha Mason Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kathleen Chalfant, Michael Urie, Marsha Mason, and Jonathan Silverstein
Kathleen Chalfant, Michael Urie, Marsha Mason, and Jonathan Silverstein Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kathleen Chalfant, Michael Urie, and Marsha Mason
Kathleen Chalfant, Michael Urie, and Marsha Mason Joseph Marzullo/WENN
