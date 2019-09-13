Inside Rehearsals for the North American Premiere of The King’s Speech

David Seidler’s drama, starring Harry Hadden-Paton and James Frain, began performances at Chicago Shakespeare Theater September 12.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater launched its 2019–2020 season September 12 with David Seidler’s The King’s Speech, the true story of the unlikely bond between King George VI and his charismatic subject—Australian migrant Lionel Logue—that inspired the Oscar-winning film.

Directed by Michael Wilson, the North American premiere will continue through October 20 in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare before playing engagements at other theatres across the country.

The cast features Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady, Downton Abbey) as King George VI and James Frain (The Tudors, True Blood) as Lionel Logue with Rebecca Night as Elizabeth, Elizabeth Ledo as Myrtle Logue, Alan Mandell as Archbishop of Canterbury Cosmo Lang, Kevin Gudahl as Winston Churchill, Jeff Parker as King Edward VIII, John Judd as King George V, and David Lively as Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.

The production also has scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Tony nominee David C. Woolard, lighting design by Tony winner Howell Binkley, projections designed by Hana Kim, sound design by Tony nominee John Gromada, and wig and makeup design by Richard Jarvie. Hannah Wolff is the production’s associate director, Chris Blake is dramaturg, and Kate DeVore serves as dialect coach.