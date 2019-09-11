Inside Rehearsals for The Rose Tattoo on Broadway Starring Marisa Tomei

The Tennessee Williams drama begins performances September 19 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Roundabout’s upcoming Broadway revival of The Rose Tattoo, starring Oscar winner Marisa Tomei as Serafina and Game Of Thrones’ Emun Elliott as Alvaro Mangiacavallo, will begin performances at the American Airlines Theater September 19. The production, directed by Trip Cullman, is set to officially open October 15.

The cast also features Cassie Beck as Miss Yorke, Alexander Bello as Salvatore, Tina Benko as Estelle Hoehengarten, Andréa Burns as Peppina, Susan Cella as Giuseppina, Paige Gilbert as Bessie, Greg Hildreth as The Salesman, Isabella Iannelli as Vivi, Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno, Kecia Lewis as Assunta, Ellyn Marie Marsh as Violetta, Portia as Flora, Ella Rubin as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez as Mariella, Constance Shulman as The Strega, and Burke Swanson as Jack.

Williams’ The Rose Tattoo, which won the Tony for Best Play in 1951, tells the story of a widow who finds passion in the arms of a new suitor in New Orleans. Following its Tony-winning Broadway premiere, the play was subsequently seen on the Main Stem in 1966 and 1995.

Flip through photos of rehearsal below:



With The Rose Tattoo, Roundabout continues its history of producing Williams’ work, following productions of Summer and Smoke (1975 and 1996), The Night of the Iguana (1996), The Glass Menagerie (1994 and 2010), A Streetcar Named Desire (2005), Suddenly Last Summer (2006), and The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore (2011).