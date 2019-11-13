Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of Moby-Dick at American Repertory Theater

The new musical from Tony-nominated composer Dave Malloy and Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin begins performances December 3 in Cambridge.

Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming world premiere of Moby-Dick, Dave Malloy's musical take on the Herman Melville novel. Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) directs, collaborating once again with the Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 composer at the American Repertory Theater.

Leading the cast as narrator Ishmael is Manik Choksi (The Great Comet) with Tom Nelis (Indecent) as Ahab, Starr Busby (Malloy's Octet) as Starbuck, Kalyn West (The Prom) as Stubb, Anna Ishida (Beowulf) as Flask, Andrew Cristi (A Christmas Story) as Queequeg, Matt Kizer (The River Bridge) as Tashtego, J.D. Mollison (Octet) as Daggoo, Eric Berryman (The B-Side: Negro Folklore From Texas State Prisons) as Fedallah, and Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) as Pip.

Also in various roles are Ashkon Davaran (The Great Comet), Kim Blanck (Octet), and Dawn L. Troupe (Brothers ParaNormal).

Performances will begin December 3 at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, venue, where the engagement is scheduled to run through January 12, 2020. Opening night is set for December 11.

Flip through photos from rehearsals below:



The production will feature choreography by Chanel DaSilva, sets by Tony winner Mimi Lien, costumes by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting by Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by Hidenori Nakajo, and puppetry by Eric F. Avery. Or Matias serves as music director, with J. Oconer Navarro as associate music director. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

A.R.T. was recently home to a pre-Broadway engagement of the musical Six; additional titles in the 2019–2020 season include Daniel Alexander Jones' Black Light, Emily Mann's Gloria: A Life, and a revival of 1776 from Artistic Director Diane Paulus.

