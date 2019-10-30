Inside Rehearsals for Touching the Void in the West End

The stage adaption of Joe Simpson’s memoir will begin performances November 14 in London.

After several regional and touring productions, David Greig’s adaptation of Touching the Void will begin performances in the West End November 9 ahead of a November 14 opening night. Original cast members Fiona Hampton, Patrick McNamee, and Josh Williams all return for the West End transfer, with Angus Yellowlees joining the company.

Based on Joe Simpson’s memoir of the same name, Touching the Void follows the writer’s journey mountaineering through Peru’s Andres range after he fell into a ravine and broke his leg.

Directed by Tom Morris, Touching the Void features designs by Ti Green, sound by Jon Nicholls, lighting by Chris Davey, and stage movement by Sasha Milavic Davies.