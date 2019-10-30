Inside Rehearsals for Touching the Void in the West End

Photos   Inside Rehearsals for Touching the Void in the West End
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 30, 2019
The stage adaption of Joe Simpson’s memoir will begin performances November 14 in London.
Angus Yellowless, Patrick McNamee, and Joshua Williams in rehearsal for <i>Touching the Void </i>
Angus Yellowless, Patrick McNamee, and Joshua Williams in rehearsal for Touching the Void Jack Offord

After several regional and touring productions, David Greig’s adaptation of Touching the Void will begin performances in the West End November 9 ahead of a November 14 opening night. Original cast members Fiona Hampton, Patrick McNamee, and Josh Williams all return for the West End transfer, with Angus Yellowlees joining the company.

Based on Joe Simpson’s memoir of the same name, Touching the Void follows the writer’s journey mountaineering through Peru’s Andres range after he fell into a ravine and broke his leg.

Inside Rehearsals for Touching the Void in the West End

23 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>Touching the Void </i>
Angus Yellowlees and Joshua Williams in rehearsal for Touching the Void Jack Offord
in rehearsal for <i>Touching the Void </i>
Angus Yellowlees and Evan Lordan in rehearsal for Touching the Void Jack Offord
in rehearsal for <i>Touching the Void </i>
Angus Yellowlees and Joshua Williams in rehearsal for Touching the Void Jack Offord
in rehearsal for <i>Touching the Void </i>
Angus Yellowlees and Patrick McNamee in rehearsal for Touching the Void Jack Offord
in rehearsal for <i>Touching the Void </i>
Angus Yellowlees and Patrick McNamee in rehearsal for Touching the Void Jack Offord
in rehearsal for <i>Touching the Void </i>
Angus Yellowlees and Patrick McNamme in rehearsal for Touching the Void Jack Offord
in rehearsal for <i>Touching the Void </i>
Angus Yellowlees in rehearsal for Touching the Void Jack Offord
Angus Yellowless, Patrick McNamee, and Joshua Williams in rehearsal for <i>Touching the Void </i>
Angus Yellowless, Patrick McNamee, and Joshua Williams in rehearsal for Touching the Void Jack Offord
Angus Yellowlees in rehearsal for <i>Touching the Void </i>
Angus Yellowlees in rehearsal for Touching the Void Jack Offord
in rehearsal for <i>Touching the Void </i>
David Greig in rehearsal for Touching the Void Jack Offord
Directed by Tom Morris, Touching the Void features designs by Ti Green, sound by Jon Nicholls, lighting by Chris Davey, and stage movement by Sasha Milavic Davies.

