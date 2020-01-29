Inside Rehearsals for World Premiere of A Wonderful World

The musical, featuring the songs and life story of Louis Armstrong, will premiere at Miami New Drama in March.

Rehearsals are underway for A Wonderful World, a new musical based on the life and songs of jazz legend Louis Armstrong, which will have its world premiere from Miami New Drama this spring. Juson Williams, seen Off-Broadway in The Fortress of Solitude, stars as Armstrong in the Christopher Renshaw–helmed project. Performances will run March 5–April 5.

Directed by Tony nominee Renshaw, A Wonderful World features an original book by Aurin Squire (This Is Us, The Good Fight) and choreography by Rickey Tripp. The jukebox musical will feature songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong, arranged and orchestrated by Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell.

Joining Williams are Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, Lana Gordon as Lil Harden, Nicole Henry as Alpha Smith, Darlene Hope as Lucille Wilson, Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver, Stephen G. Anthony as Joe Glaser, DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Stepin’ Fetchit, and Michael Mckeever as Johnny Collins.

Rounding out the cast are Kareema Khouri Castro, Lindsey Corey, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Khadijah Rolle, Traci Elaine Lee, James A. Pierce III, Ben Sandomir, Dori Waymer, Shanna L. Woods, and trumpeter Yamin Mustafa.

A Wonderful World will feature scenic design by Adam Koch, costume design by Ari Fulton, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada, and props design by Jameelah Bailey. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

