Inside Steven Sater’s Alice By Heart Reading at the Strand

The Tony-winning lyricist and librettist welcomed fans to a reading of his literary adaptation of the Off-Broadway musical February 7.

Two-time Tony Award winner Steven Sater appeared at The Strand book store February 7 to discuss his debut novel, Alice By Heart, the literary adaptation of the Off-Broadway musical he wrote with Duncan Sheik. Published by Razorbill of Penguin Random House, the book hit shelves February 4.

The discussion with Sater was moderated by Playbill’s Felicia Fitzpatrick prior to a performance from the musical. Grammy-, Tony-, and Olivier Award-winning composer Sheik reunited with Krysta Rodriguez and Alex Boniello (both alums of the composers' Spring Awakening) to sing a selection from the musical.

Set at the time of the London Blitz, Alice By Heart is a riff on the Alice in Wonderland story. With lyrics by Sater, a book by Sater and Jessie Nelson, and music by Sheik, the musical played Off-Broadway's MCC Theater in spring 2019. The cast included Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Wes Taylor, Grace McLean, and Noah Galvin.

Sater won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score, the latter which he shares with Sheik, for Spring Awakening.

