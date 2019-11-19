Inside the 2019 24 Hour Plays Gala, Honoring Kathy Bates

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Inside the 2019 24 Hour Plays Gala, Honoring Kathy Bates
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 19, 2019
 
The 19th annual event featured performances by Ana Villafañe, Pascale Armand, Sarah Snook, Justin Long, and more.
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_-4.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The 19th annual 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala was held November 18 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. The benefit event, in which writers, directors, actors, and production staff create original works in less than 24 hours, honored Kathy Bates, with proceeds going in support of LE&RN—an organization fighting lymphedema and lymphatic disease.

As in the past, the 24 Hour Plays asked creative teams to come together for the first time at 10 PM the evening prior. Writers spent the night writing the 10-minute plays, and rehearsals began at 9 AM the morning of the gala.

This year's 24 Hour Plays featured brand-new short works penned by Jesse Eisenberg, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Robert O’Hara, Monique Moses, Lily Houghton, and Gracie Gardner, directed by Carolyn Cantor, Taylor Reynolds, Timothy Douglas, Theresa Rebeck, and Pippin Parker.

The company of performers was comprised of David Harbour, Patrick Wilson, Dagmara Domińczyk, Ana Villafañe, Dyllon Burnside, Katherine McNamara, Maura Tierney, Justin Long, Larry Owens, Julie Klausner, Robin De Jesus, Julie James, Pascale Armand, Justine Lupe, Evan Jonigkeit, Vella Lovell, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Genevieve Angelson, Francesca Ramsey, Sarah Snook, Olivia Washington, Erin Darke, Mat Fraser, Josh Hamilton, Brett Gelman, Kelly Aucoin, David Krumholtz and Joel Marsh Garland.

Flip through photos from the event below:

Inside the 2019 24 Hour Plays Gala, Honoring Kathy Bates

Inside the 2019 24 Hour Plays Gala, Honoring Kathy Bates

21 PHOTOS
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_-2.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_-3.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_-4.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Kathy Bates_HR_.jpg
Kathy Bates Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Mat Fraser, Kathy Bates, and Julie Atlas Muz_HR_.jpg
Mat Fraser, Kathy Bates, and Julie Atlas Muz Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Brett Gelman_HR_.jpg
Brett Gelman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Brett Gelman_HR_-2.jpg
Brett Gelman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Ana Villafañe_HR_.jpg
Ana Villafañe Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Carolyn Cantor and Jonathan Marc Sherman_HR_.jpg
Carolyn Cantor and Jonathan Marc Sherman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!