Inside the 2019 Thespians Go Hollywood Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Inside the 2019 Thespians Go Hollywood Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 20, 2019
 
The annual event supporting school theatre featured performances by Megan Hilty, Matthew Morrison, and more.
TGH_Bernadette Peters at Thespians Go Hollywood.jpg
Bernadette Peters Craig X Sotres Photography

The Educational Theatre Foundation's annual Thespians Go Hollywood gala, which supports theatre education in schools, was held November 18 at 6:30 PM at Los Angeles' Avalon Hollywood. The event included performances from Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Merle Dandridge (Once On This Island), Megan Hilty (Smash, Noises Off), Jennifer Kumiyama (Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular), and Matthew Morrison (Glee, Finding Neverland); they were joined by host Nia Vardalos, as well as Bernadette Peters, who was being honored with the Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award.

Named for the late producer who posthumously received the first honor in 2018 along with producing partner Neil Meron, the Theatre for Life Award recognizes an individual who has been dedicated to promoting and preserving the joy of theatre, inspiring young artists, and leaving a lasting impact on generations to come.

Now in its fourth year, Thespians Go Hollywood supports theatre education programs for schools in need with a cabaret show that features appearances from film, theatre, and television professionals, as well as current high school students.

Flip through photos from the gala below:

Inside the 2019 Thespians Go Hollywood Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters

Inside the 2019 Thespians Go Hollywood Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters

28 PHOTOS
TGH-245 Bernadette Peters, Press.jpg
Bernadette Peters Craig X Sotres Photography
TGH-662 Merle Dandridge.jpg
Merle Dandridge Craig X Sotres Photography
TGH-940 Megan Hilty and Cheyenne Jackson.jpg
Megan Hilty and Cheyenne Jackson Craig X Sotres Photography
TGH-715 Rachel Bloom.jpg
Rachel Bloom Craig X Sotres Photography
TGH_Bernadette Peters at Thespians Go Hollywood (1).jpg
Bernadette Peters Craig X Sotres Photography
TGH-689 Jennifer Kumiyama and All-Star Thespian Cast.jpg
Jennifer Kumiyama and Cast Craig X Sotres Photography
TGH_Juan Pablo Di Pace .jpg
Juan Pablo Di Pace Craig X Sotres Photography
TGH_Bernadette Peters at Thespians Go Hollywood.jpg
Bernadette Peters Craig X Sotres Photography
TGH-Thespians Go Hollywood student performers.jpg
Student Performers Craig X Sotres Photography
TGH-Thespian students and stars of Thespians Go Hollywood.jpg
Stars and Students Craig X Sotres Photography
Share

Co-chairs of the 2019 benefit were Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct to Consumer, and film and television producer Meron. Members of the host committee included Sara Bareilles, Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick, Jr., Harvey Fierstein, Victor Garber, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lauren Graham, Sean Hayes, Kenny Leon, Seth MacFarlane, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, Dolly Parton, Stamos, Marlo Thomas, Vardalos, and Renée Zellweger.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!