Inside the 2019 Thespians Go Hollywood Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters

The annual event supporting school theatre featured performances by Megan Hilty, Matthew Morrison, and more.

The Educational Theatre Foundation's annual Thespians Go Hollywood gala, which supports theatre education in schools, was held November 18 at 6:30 PM at Los Angeles' Avalon Hollywood. The event included performances from Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Merle Dandridge (Once On This Island), Megan Hilty (Smash, Noises Off), Jennifer Kumiyama (Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular), and Matthew Morrison (Glee, Finding Neverland); they were joined by host Nia Vardalos, as well as Bernadette Peters, who was being honored with the Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award.

Named for the late producer who posthumously received the first honor in 2018 along with producing partner Neil Meron, the Theatre for Life Award recognizes an individual who has been dedicated to promoting and preserving the joy of theatre, inspiring young artists, and leaving a lasting impact on generations to come.

Now in its fourth year, Thespians Go Hollywood supports theatre education programs for schools in need with a cabaret show that features appearances from film, theatre, and television professionals, as well as current high school students.

Flip through photos from the gala below:



Inside the 2019 Thespians Go Hollywood Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters Inside the 2019 Thespians Go Hollywood Gala Honoring Bernadette Peters 28 PHOTOS

Co-chairs of the 2019 benefit were Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct to Consumer, and film and television producer Meron. Members of the host committee included Sara Bareilles, Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick, Jr., Harvey Fierstein, Victor Garber, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lauren Graham, Sean Hayes, Kenny Leon, Seth MacFarlane, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, Dolly Parton, Stamos, Marlo Thomas, Vardalos, and Renée Zellweger.