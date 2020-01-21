Inside the Grammy Awards' Nominee Celebration With the Casts of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, and More

Ahead of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, the casts of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, Ain't Too Proud, and more came out for the Recording Academy New York’s nominee celebration on January 13.
The Recording Academy recognized five cast recordings in the Best Musical Theater Album category: the album containing music from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was among the nominees, along with the Broadway cast albums for Ain't Too Proud, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, and Oklahoma!
Read more about the nominees here.
Inside the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards' Nominee Celebration with Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, and More
In addition to honoring the nominees, the January 13 event commemorated the 61st anniversary of the Recording Academy New York Chapter.
Included in the 2020 Best Musical Theatre Album nominations are the lead singers of each respective recording, including Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, and Ephraim Sykes for Ain't Too Proud; Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page for Hadestown; Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo, and Aaron Tveit for Moulin Rouge!; composer and vocalist Imogen Heap for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; and Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa, and Patrick Vaill for Oklahoma!
The albums' producers are also recognized: Scott M. Riesett (Ain't Too Proud); Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell (also the show's composer-lyricist), and Todd Sickafoose (Hadestown); Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine, and Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!); Heap (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); and Daniel Kluger and Dean Sharenow (Oklahoma!).
