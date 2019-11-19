Inside the Actors Fund Benefit Reading of The Tale of the Allergist's Wife

Original stars Linda Lavin, Michele Lee, Tony Roberts, and Anil Kumar joined playwright Charles Busch for the November 18 reading.

The Actors Fund presented a benefit reading of Charles Busch’s Tony-nominated play The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife November 18 at 7:30 PM at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The evening starred Busch in the title role, which was originally played by Tony winner Linda Lavin. In this reading, Lavin played the role of Frieda, the part created by the late Shirl Bernheim, with original cast members Michele Lee, Tony Roberts, and Anil Kumar in their original roles. Original director Lynne Meadow helmed the reading.

Originally produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Stuart Thompson, and Douglas S. Cramer, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife ran November 2, 2000–September 15, 2002, playing 25 previews and 777 performances. The show received Tony nominations for Best Play, Best Actress in a Play (Lavin), and Best Featured Actress in a Play (Lee).

Flip through photos from the reading below:

