Inside the Actors Fund Benefit Reading of The Tale of the Allergist's Wife

Inside the Actors Fund Benefit Reading of The Tale of the Allergist's Wife
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 19, 2019
 
Original stars Linda Lavin, Michele Lee, Tony Roberts, and Anil Kumar joined playwright Charles Busch for the November 18 reading.
The Tale of the Allergist's Wife_The Actors Fund_Reading_2019_Michele Lee, Charles Busch, Lynne Meadow, Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, Anil Kumar_HR.jpg
Michele Lee, Charles Busch, Lynne Meadow, Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, and Anil Kumar Rebecca J Michelson

The Actors Fund presented a benefit reading of Charles Busch’s Tony-nominated play The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife November 18 at 7:30 PM at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The evening starred Busch in the title role, which was originally played by Tony winner Linda Lavin. In this reading, Lavin played the role of Frieda, the part created by the late Shirl Bernheim, with original cast members Michele Lee, Tony Roberts, and Anil Kumar in their original roles. Original director Lynne Meadow helmed the reading.

Originally produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Stuart Thompson, and Douglas S. Cramer, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife ran November 2, 2000–September 15, 2002, playing 25 previews and 777 performances. The show received Tony nominations for Best Play, Best Actress in a Play (Lavin), and Best Featured Actress in a Play (Lee).

Flip through photos from the reading below:

9 PHOTOS
The Tale of the Allergist's Wife_The Actors Fund_Reading_2019_Linda Lavin, Michele Lee, Charles Busch, Tony Roberts, Anil Kumar_HR.jpg
Linda Lavin, Michele Lee, Charles Busch, Tony Roberts, and Anil Kumar Rebecca J Michelson
The Tale of the Allergist's Wife_The Actors Fund_Reading_2019_Michele Lee, Charles Busch, Lynne Meadow, Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, Anil Kumar_HR.jpg
Michele Lee, Charles Busch, Lynne Meadow, Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, and Anil Kumar Rebecca J Michelson
The Tale of the Allergist's Wife_The Actors Fund_Reading_2019_Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, Charles Busch, Michele Lee, Anil Kumar_HR.jpg
Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, Charles Busch, Michele Lee, and Anil Kumar Rebecca J Michelson
The Tale of the Allergist's Wife_The Actors Fund_Reading_2019_Linda Lavin, Charles Busch, Michele Lee, Anil Kumar_HR.jpg
Linda Lavin, Charles Busch, Michele Lee, and Anil Kumar Rebecca J Michelson
The Tale of the Allergist's Wife_The Actors Fund_Reading_2019_Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, and Charles Busch_HR.jpg
Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, and Charles Busch Rebecca J Michelson
The Tale of the Allergist's Wife_The Actors Fund_Reading_2019_Linda Lavin, Charles Busch, Michele Lee_HR.jpg
Linda Lavin, Charles Busch, and Michele Lee Rebecca J Michelson
The Tale of the Allergist's Wife_The Actors Fund_Reading_2019_Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, Charles Busch, Michele Lee, Anil Kumar_HR_1.jpg
Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, Charles Busch, Michele Lee, and Anil Kumar Rebecca J Michelson
The Tale of the Allergist's Wife_The Actors Fund_Reading_2019_Charles Busch_HR.jpg
Charles Busch Rebecca J Michelson
The Tale of the Allergist's Wife_The Actors Fund_Reading_2019_Anil Kumar, Michele Lee, Charles Busch, Tony Roberts_HR.jpg
Anil Kumar, Michele Lee, Charles Busch, and Tony Roberts Rebecca J Michelson
