Inside the Ain’t Too Proud Actors Fund Performance Celebration

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 18, 2019
The Tony-nominated musical, playing at the Imperial Theatre, offered a special benefit performance September 15.
Ain't Too Proud_Actors Fund Performance_2019_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast of Ain't Too Proud Jay Brady Photography

The Tony-nominated new musical Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations offered a special performance to benefit the Actors Fund of America September 15.

The Actors Fund, founded in 1882, provides for the social welfare of all entertainment professionals. Its spectrum of programs include comprehensive social services, health services, supportive and affordable housing, employment and training services, and skilled nursing and assisted living care. Each year, broadway companies donate their time and talent by adding a performance to benefit the nonprofit.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:

Ain't Too Proud_Actors Fund Performance_2019_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast of Ain't Too Proud Jay Brady Photography
Ain't Too Proud_Actors Fund Performance_2019_Curtis Wiley_HR.jpg
Curtis Wiley Jay Brady Photography
Ain't Too Proud_Actors Fund Performance_2019_Curtis Wiley, Marcus Paul James, Nasia Thomas_HR.jpg
Curtis Wiley, Marcus Paul James, and Nasia Thomas Jay Brady Photography
Ain't Too Proud_Actors Fund Performance_2019_Brian Stokes Mitchell with Cast_HR.jpg
Brian Stokes Mitchell with the cast of Ain't Too Proud Jay Brady Photography
Ain't Too Proud_Actors Fund Performance_2019_Cast and Guests_HR.jpg
Cast of Ain't Too Proud with Guests Jay Brady Photography
Ain't Too Proud_Actors Fund Performance_2019_Andre De Shields, Kenny Seymour, Jelani Alladin_HR.jpg
André De Shields, Kenny Seymour, and Jelani Alladin Jay Brady Photography
Ain't Too Proud_Actor's Fund Performance_2019_Andre De Shields, Jessie Mueller, Jelani Alladin, Zawe Ashton_HR.jpg
André De Shields, Jessie Mueller, Jelani Alladin, and Zawe Ashton Jay Brady Photography
Ain't Too Proud_Actors Fund Performance_2019_Andre De Shields, Zawe Ashton, Jelani Alladin_HR.jpg
André De Shields, Zawe Ashton, and Jelani Alladin Jay Brady Photography
Ain't Too Proud_Actors Fund Performance_2019_Zawe Ashton’s mom, James Harkness, Zawe Ashton_HR.jpg
Zawe Ashton’s mom, James Harkness, and Zawe Ashton Jay Brady Photography
Ain't Too Proud_Actor's Fund Performance_2019_Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jamie De Roy, Jelani Alladin_HR.jpg
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jamie De Roy, and Jelani Alladin Jay Brady Photography
Share

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, directed by Des McAnuff and featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, stars Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin. After opening in March, the production earned 11 Tony nominations, winning for Sergio Trujillo’s choreography.

