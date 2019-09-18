Inside the Ain’t Too Proud Actors Fund Performance Celebration

The Tony-nominated musical, playing at the Imperial Theatre, offered a special benefit performance September 15.

The Tony-nominated new musical Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations offered a special performance to benefit the Actors Fund of America September 15.

The Actors Fund, founded in 1882, provides for the social welfare of all entertainment professionals. Its spectrum of programs include comprehensive social services, health services, supportive and affordable housing, employment and training services, and skilled nursing and assisted living care. Each year, broadway companies donate their time and talent by adding a performance to benefit the nonprofit.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:



Inside the Ain’t Too Proud Actors Fund Performance Celebration Inside the Ain’t Too Proud Actors Fund Performance Celebration 26 PHOTOS

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, directed by Des McAnuff and featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, stars Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin. After opening in March, the production earned 11 Tony nominations, winning for Sergio Trujillo’s choreography.