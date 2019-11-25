Inside the Anthem: Homunculus Marathon Listening Party, Hosted by Creator John Cameron Mitchell and Glenn Close

The one-time, eight-hour event featured cocktails, live performances, and celebrity appearances.

Hedwig and the Angrey Inch creator John Cameron Mitchell and stage and screen star Glenn Close threw a public listening party November 24 for Mitchell’s recent musical podcast, Anthem: Homunculus.

The event took place at the IFC Film Center in the West Village, where audiences were invited to listen to all eight hours of the podcast’s first season. The evening also included drinks, special appearances, and live performances from Anthem cast members.

Anthem: Homunculus features 30 songs by Mitchell and Bryan Weller that range from indie-rock to dream pop to avant garde. Mitchell and Close both lend their vocals to the songs, as well as Cynthia Erivo, Patti LuPone, Nakhane, Laurie Anderson, Marion Cotillard, and Denis O’Hare. Produced by Topic, the 10-episode podcast premiered on Luminary this past April.

Flip through photos from the event below:

