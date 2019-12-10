Inside the Broadway Dreams Gala With Heidi Blickenstaff, Jerry Mitchell, and More

The 12th annual event, raising funds for the arts education organization, was held at the St. Regis New York December 9.

Broadway Dreams celebrated its 12th annual holiday gala at the St. Regis New York December 9. Hosted by Christopher J. Hanke (How to Succeed in Business), Heidi Blickenstaff (Freaky Friday), Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), Quentin Earl Darrington (Once on This Island), and more came out to celebrate the not-for-profit arts organization alongside featured performances directed by Olivier Award nominee Stafford Arima (Allegiance).

The event honored Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) as well as Blumenthal Arts President and CEO Tom Gabbard with the foundation’s inaugural Founders Award, in recognition of his contributions towards arts education.

Founded in 2006 by Annette Tanner, the performing arts education organization offers programs year-round that inspire students to awaken their highest potential through theatre intensives, new works development, and more.

Flip through photos of the gala below:

