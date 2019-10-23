Inside the Classic Stage Company Gala Honoring Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose and Ted Chapin

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Inside the Classic Stage Company Gala Honoring Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose and Ted Chapin
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 23, 2019
 
Performers included Victoria Clark, Judy Kuhn, and Eddie Cooper.
Classic Stage Company Gala_2019_Ted Chapin, Anika Noni Rose, John Doyle_HR.JPG
Ted Chapin, Anika Noni Rose, and John Doyle Gregory Pace

Classic Stage Company's 2019 gala was held October 21 at Capitale. The gala honored Caroline, or Change Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, acclaimed for her performance in CSC’s production of Carmen Jones, and Ted Chapin, president of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.

The evening celebrated Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s contributions to the theatrical canon as well as CSC’s panoramic view of what constitutes a classic.

Members of CSC’s community of artists performed songs by the duo in an evening directed by Tony winner John Doyle: Tony winner Victoria Clark, director of CSC’s 2019 production of Strindberg’s The Dance of Death; frequent CSC actor Eddie Cooper; Clifton Duncan and Lindsay Roberts, who performed alongside Rose in Carmen Jones; Claybourne Elder, who was seen in CSC’s 2014 staging of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Allegro; Alexander Gemignani, who appeared in the 2018 Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel; Judy Kuhn, cast member of Doyle’s upcoming CSC production of Sondheim and Weidman’s Assassins; and Rema Webb, who performed in CSC’s 2019 production of Marc Blitzstein’s The Cradle Will Rock.

Flip through photos from the gala below:

Inside Classic Stage Company's 2019 Gala Honoring Anika Noni Rose and Ted Chapin

Inside Classic Stage Company's 2019 Gala Honoring Anika Noni Rose and Ted Chapin

16 PHOTOS
Classic Stage Company Gala_2019_Ted Chapin_HR.JPG
Ted Chapin Gregory Pace
Classic Stage Company Gala_2019_Benjamin Eakeley_HR.JPG
Benjamin Eakeley Gregory Pace
Classic Stage Company Gala_2019_Elizabeth A. Davis_HR.JPG
Elizabeth A. Davis Gregory Pace
Classic Stage Company Gala_2019_John Weidman_HR.JPG
John Weidman Gregory Pace
Classic Stage Company Gala_2019_Claybourne Elder, Jessica Tyler Wright_HR.JPG
Claybourne Elder and Jessica Tyler Wright Gregory Pace
Classic Stage Company Gala_2019_Lindsay Roberts_HR.JPG
Lindsay Roberts Gregory Pace
Classic Stage Company Gala_2019_Anika Noni Rose_HR.JPG
Anika Noni Rose Gregory Pace
Classic Stage Company Gala_2019_Anika Noni Rose, John Doyle_HR.JPG
Anika Noni Rose and John Doyle Gregory Pace
Classic Stage Company Gala_2019_Anika Noni Rose, Andrea Jones-Sojola_HR.JPG
Anika Noni Rose and Andrea Jones-Sojola Gregory Pace
Classic Stage Company Gala_2019_Ted Chapin, Anika Noni Rose, John Doyle_HR.JPG
Ted Chapin, Anika Noni Rose, and John Doyle Gregory Pace
Share

The gala was chaired by Barbara Marks with Tony winners Phylicia Rashad and Santino Fontana serving as honorary chairs.

CSC’s 2019–2020 season kicks off with a new production of Macbeth, directed by Doyle and featuring real-life spouses Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, playing through December 15.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!