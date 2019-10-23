Inside the Classic Stage Company Gala Honoring Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose and Ted Chapin

Performers included Victoria Clark, Judy Kuhn, and Eddie Cooper.

Classic Stage Company's 2019 gala was held October 21 at Capitale. The gala honored Caroline, or Change Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, acclaimed for her performance in CSC’s production of Carmen Jones, and Ted Chapin, president of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.

The evening celebrated Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s contributions to the theatrical canon as well as CSC’s panoramic view of what constitutes a classic.

Members of CSC’s community of artists performed songs by the duo in an evening directed by Tony winner John Doyle: Tony winner Victoria Clark, director of CSC’s 2019 production of Strindberg’s The Dance of Death; frequent CSC actor Eddie Cooper; Clifton Duncan and Lindsay Roberts, who performed alongside Rose in Carmen Jones; Claybourne Elder, who was seen in CSC’s 2014 staging of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Allegro; Alexander Gemignani, who appeared in the 2018 Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel; Judy Kuhn, cast member of Doyle’s upcoming CSC production of Sondheim and Weidman’s Assassins; and Rema Webb, who performed in CSC’s 2019 production of Marc Blitzstein’s The Cradle Will Rock.

The gala was chaired by Barbara Marks with Tony winners Phylicia Rashad and Santino Fontana serving as honorary chairs.

CSC’s 2019–2020 season kicks off with a new production of Macbeth, directed by Doyle and featuring real-life spouses Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, playing through December 15.

