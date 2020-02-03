Inside the Ensemblist’s Black History Month Celebration With the Ikettes of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 03, 2020
The popular platform honored the ensemble members from the hit bio-musical with a glam shoot by Jacob Smith Studios.
Continuing its series shining the spotlight on Broadway’s unsung heroes, The Ensemblist presents a Black History Month tribute honoring the Ikettes of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical: Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion, and Destinee Rea. The ensemble members joined Jacob Smith Studios for a glam shoot to begin the popular platform’s Black History Month celebration.

“While we celebrate the diversity of the Broadway community all year long, February is an opportunity to share a spotlight on the talented African-American artists in our industry. Among the 156 incredible African-American actors currently performing in Broadway ensembles are Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion and Destinee Rea,” The Ensemblist’s Mo Brady said in a statement. “In portraying the legendary Ikettes in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, they are asked to match and support the phenomenal performance of Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner.”

