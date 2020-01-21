Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for Diana on Broadway

Photos   Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for Diana on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 21, 2020
 
The new musical, starring Jeanna de Waal as the late Princess of Wales, will begin performances at the Longacre Theatre March 2.
Jeanna de Waal in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Jeanna de Waal in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson

Diana, the new musical about the late Princess of Wales, will begin performances at Broadway's Longacre Theatre March 2 ahead of a March 31 opening night. As previously announced, Kinky Boots' Jeanna de Waal stars in the title role, alongside Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley with choreography by Kelly Devine, the bio musical comes from the Tony Award-winning Memphis creative duo: librettist-lyricist Joe DiPietro and composer-lyricist David Bryan.

Check out photos from the rehearsals below.

Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for Diana on Broadway

Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for Diana on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
André Jordan in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
André Jordan in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Judy Kaye and David Zinn in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
Zach Adkins in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Zach Adkins in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
Roe Hartrampf, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Tomas Matos in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Roe Hartrampf, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Tomas Matos in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Christopher Ashley in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
Joe DiPietro and David Bryan in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Joe DiPietro and David Bryan in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
William Ivey Long in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
Jeanna de Waal in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Jeanna de Waal in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Cast and creative team in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Cast and creative team of Diana Andy Henderson
The cast of Diana also features Tessa Alves (Beetlejuice), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Ashley Andrews (King Kong), Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler (Come From Away), Stephen Carrasco (Anastasia), Bruce Dow (Jesus Christ Superstar), Richard Gatta (Bright Star), Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin), Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin (Mean Girls), Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck (Bye Bye Birdie).

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by John Clancy, and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath with casting by Telsey + Company.

