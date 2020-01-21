Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for Diana on Broadway

The new musical, starring Jeanna de Waal as the late Princess of Wales, will begin performances at the Longacre Theatre March 2.

Diana, the new musical about the late Princess of Wales, will begin performances at Broadway's Longacre Theatre March 2 ahead of a March 31 opening night. As previously announced, Kinky Boots' Jeanna de Waal stars in the title role, alongside Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley with choreography by Kelly Devine, the bio musical comes from the Tony Award-winning Memphis creative duo: librettist-lyricist Joe DiPietro and composer-lyricist David Bryan.

Check out photos from the rehearsals below.

The cast of Diana also features Tessa Alves (Beetlejuice), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Ashley Andrews (King Kong), Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler (Come From Away), Stephen Carrasco (Anastasia), Bruce Dow (Jesus Christ Superstar), Richard Gatta (Bright Star), Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin), Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin (Mean Girls), Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck (Bye Bye Birdie).

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by John Clancy, and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath with casting by Telsey + Company.