Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for Off-Broadway’s Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 26, 2019
 
The Amas Musical Theatre production of Mark Saltzman’s musical will begin performances at A.R.T./New York Theatres January 14.
Cast and creative team of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Richard Hillman PR

The Off-Broadway premiere of Mark Saltzman’s Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn will begin performances January 14, 2020, ahead of an official opening January 23. Amas Musical Theatre’s production is scheduled to run through February 16 at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

The cast includes Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker (The Scottsboro Boys), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (The Mikado).

With a book and lyrics by Saltzman and music adapted from classic Italian melodies, the musical concerns the famed Romeo, who finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But the girl is not Juliet, but Bernadette, rather, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this spoof of Shakespeare’s timeless tale.

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn_Amas Musical Theatre_A.R.T./New York Theatres_First Rehearsal_2019_HR
Cast and creative team of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Richard Hillman PR
Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn_Amas Musical Theatre_A.R.T./New York Theatres_First Rehearsal_2019_HR
Back Row: Michael Marotta, Judy McLane, Viet Vo, Michael Notardonato, Zach Schanne, Troy Valjean Rucker Front Row: Carlos Lopez, Anna Kostakis, and Ari Raskin Richard Hillman PR
Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn_Amas Musical Theatre_A.R.T./New York Theatres_First Rehearsal_2019_HR
Michael Marotta, Judy McLane, Viet Vo, Michael Notardonato, Zach Schanne, Troy Valjean Rucker, Justin Ross Cohen. Front Row: Carlos Lopez, Anna Kostakis, and Ari Raskin Richard Hillman PR
Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn_Amas Musical Theatre_A.R.T./New York Theatres_First Rehearsal_2019_HR
Viet Vo, Michael Notardonato, Michael Morotta, Carlos Lopez, Zach Schanne, and Troy Valjean Rucker Richard Hillman PR
Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn_Amas Musical Theatre_A.R.T./New York Theatres_First Rehearsal_2019_HR
Michael Notardonato and Ari Raskin Richard Hillman PR
Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn_Amas Musical Theatre_A.R.T./New York Theatres_First Rehearsal_2019_HR
Anna Kostakis, Judy McLane, and Ari Raskin Richard Hillman PR
Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn_Amas Musical Theatre_A.R.T./New York Theatres_First Rehearsal_2019_HR
Michael Marotta and Michael Notardonato Richard Hillman PR
Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn_Amas Musical Theatre_A.R.T./New York Theatres_First Rehearsal_2019_HR
Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez, Judy McLane, Viet Vo, and Zach Schanne Richard Hillman PR
Share

Directed by Justin Ross Cohen, the production will feature scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Fabio Toblini and Joseph Schrope, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by One Dream Sound, music direction by Aaron Gandy, musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Steve Orich, and associate choreography by Kathryn Ann Wright. Christine Viega is the production stage manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting.

