Inside the First Rehearsal for the World Premiere of Paris Off-Broadway

Atlantic Theater Company’s production of Eboni Booth’s new play will begin performances January 8, 2020.

The world premiere of Eboni Booth’s new play Paris at Atlantic Theater Company will begin performances January 8, 2020. The production, marking Booth’s Off-Broadway playwriting debut, is set to open at Atlantic’s Stage 2 January 21.

The production stars Jules Latimer (Off-Broadway Debut), Ann McDonough (The Ferryman), Bruce McKenzie (10 out of 12), James Murtaugh (Ah, Wilderness!), Eddie K. Robinson (Awake), Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane) and Christopher Dylan White (The Bridge Play).

The play follows Emmie (Latimer), who lives in Paris, Vermont. After landing a job she desperately needs at a general store, Emmie—one of the only black people in town—is made to deal with a new kind of isolation.

The creative team for Paris includes scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting designer Oona Curley, sound designer Fan Zhang with original compositions by Trey Anastasio. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting, Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

