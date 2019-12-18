Inside the First Rehearsal for the World Premiere of Paris Off-Broadway

Inside the First Rehearsal for the World Premiere of Paris Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 18, 2019
 
Atlantic Theater Company’s production of Eboni Booth’s new play will begin performances January 8, 2020.
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Jules Latimer Ahron R. Foster

The world premiere of Eboni Booth’s new play Paris at Atlantic Theater Company will begin performances January 8, 2020. The production, marking Booth’s Off-Broadway playwriting debut, is set to open at Atlantic’s Stage 2 January 21.

The production stars Jules Latimer (Off-Broadway Debut), Ann McDonough (The Ferryman), Bruce McKenzie (10 out of 12), James Murtaugh (Ah, Wilderness!), Eddie K. Robinson (Awake), Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane) and Christopher Dylan White (The Bridge Play).

The play follows Emmie (Latimer), who lives in Paris, Vermont. After landing a job she desperately needs at a general store, Emmie—one of the only black people in town—is made to deal with a new kind of isolation.

Inside the First Rehearsal for the World Premiere of Paris Off-Broadway

Inside the First Rehearsal for the World Premiere of Paris Off-Broadway

15 PHOTOS
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Back row: Knud Adams, Bruce McKenzie, Jules Latimer, Ann McDonough, Christopher Dylan White, James Murtaugh, and Eddie K. Robinson. Front row: Danielle Skraastad and Eboni Booth Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Eboni Booth and Knud Adams Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Paris Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Jeffory Lawson, Eboni Booth, Knud Adams, and Neil Pepe Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Jules Latimer and Neil Pepe Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
James Murtaugh Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Knud Adams, Bruce McKenzie, Jules Latimer, Ann McDonough, Christopher Dylan White, James Murtaugh, Oona Curley, Eddie K. Robinson. Front row: Fan Zhang, Danielle Skraastad and Eboni Booth Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Ann McDonough and James Murtaugh Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Ann McDonough Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Christopher Dylan White Ahron R. Foster
The creative team for Paris includes scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting designer Oona Curley, sound designer Fan Zhang with original compositions by Trey Anastasio. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting, Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

