Inside the First Rehearsal of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Off-Broadway

The world premiere of the musical, written by and starring Duncan Sheik, will begin performances with the New Group January 16, 2020.

The New Group’s world premiere production of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice will begin performances Off-Broadway January 16, 2020. The musical, directed by Scott Elliott, is set to officially open at the Pershing Square Signature Center February 4.

Based on the 1969 movie by Paul Mazursky and Larry Tucker, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice focuses on two couples whose outlook on life are changed by the sexual revolution. The musical has a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman and music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik with additional lyrics by Amanda Green and choreography by Kelly Devine.

Inside the First Rehearsal of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Off-Broadway Inside the First Rehearsal of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Off-Broadway 8 PHOTOS

The production stars Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, Spring Awakening) as Carol, Ana Nogueira (Engagements) as Alice, Joél Pérez (Fun Home) as Bob, and Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Ted alongside Sheik.

Serving on the creative team are scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Jessica Paz, music coordinator Antoine Silverman, and music director Jason Hart. Casting is by Telsey + Company’s Rachel Hoffman with Valerie A. Peterson as production stage manager.