Inside the First Rehearsal of the World Premiere of The Headlands at LCT3

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Inside the First Rehearsal of the World Premiere of The Headlands at LCT3
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 17, 2020
Buy Tickets to The Headlands
 
The new play by Obie-winning writer Christopher Chen, directed by Knud Adams, will begin performances at the Claire Tow Theater February 8.
Cast in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Cast in rehearsal for The Headlands Chasi Annexy

Lincoln Center Theater’s LCT3 world premiere of Christopher Chen’s The Headlands will begin performances February 8. The new play by the Obie-winning writer, and directed by Knud Adams, is set to open February 24 and will play the Claire Tow Theater through March 24.

The drama follows Henry, played by Aaron Yoo, an amateur sleuth working to solve the crime of his father’s murder. Sifting through memories and family stories of his San Francisco–set childhood, Henry’s quest for the truth leads him down a path of secrets and lies that leave him questioning those he held most dear.

Joining Yoo in the cast are Laura Kai Chen (Dan Cody’s Yacht), Edward Chin-Lyn (Small Mouth Sounds), Mahira Kakkar (Off-Broadway’s The Wives), Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram (Junk, Network), and Johnny Wu (Chinglish).

Inside the First Rehearsal of the World Premiere of The Headlands at LCT3

Inside the First Rehearsal of the World Premiere of The Headlands at LCT3

8 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Mahira Kakkar and Aaron Yoo in rehearsal for The Headlands Chasi Annexy
Knud Adams in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Knud Adams in rehearsal for The Headlands Chasi Annexy
Henry Stram and Mia Katigbak in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Henry Stram and Mia Katigbak in rehearsal for The Headlands Chasi Annexy
in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Knud Adams and Christopher Chen in rehearsal for The Headlands Chasi Annexy
Aaron Yoo, Laura Kai Chen, and Johnny Wu in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Aaron Yoo, Laura Kai Chen, and Johnny Wu in rehearsal for The Headlands Chasi Annexy
Laura Kai Chen and Johnny Wu in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Laura Kai Chen and Johnny Wu in rehearsal for The Headlands Chasi Annexy
Cast in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Cast in rehearsal for The Headlands Chasi Annexy
in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Christopher Chen, Knud Adams, and cast in rehearsal for The Headlands Chasi Annexy
Share

The Headlands will feature scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Mark Barton, sound design by Peter Mills Weiss, and projection design by Ruey Horng Sun. Joshua Gustafson is the stage manager.

Led by Artistic Director Evan Cabnet—under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director André Bishop—LCT3 is committed to producing the work of new playwrights, directors, and designers and appealing to new audiences.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!