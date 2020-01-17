Inside the First Rehearsal of the World Premiere of The Headlands at LCT3

Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 world premiere of Christopher Chen's The Headlands will begin performances February 8. The new play by the Obie-winning writer, and directed by Knud Adams, is set to open February 24 and will play the Claire Tow Theater through March 24. The drama follows Henry, played by Aaron Yoo, an amateur sleuth working to solve the crime of his father's murder. Sifting through memories and family stories of his San Francisco–set childhood, Henry's quest for the truth leads him down a path of secrets and lies that leave him questioning those he held most dear. Joining Yoo in the cast are Laura Kai Chen (Dan Cody's Yacht), Edward Chin-Lyn (Small Mouth Sounds), Mahira Kakkar (Off-Broadway's The Wives), Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram (Junk, Network), and Johnny Wu (Chinglish). The Headlands will feature scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Mark Barton, sound design by Peter Mills Weiss, and projection design by Ruey Horng Sun. Joshua Gustafson is the stage manager. Led by Artistic Director Evan Cabnet—under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director André Bishop—LCT3 is committed to producing the work of new playwrights, directors, and designers and appealing to new audiences.