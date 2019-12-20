Inside the Fun Home Benefit Reading Starring Jenn Colella, Caitlin Kinnunen, Will Swenson, Kate Baldwin, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Inside the Fun Home Benefit Reading Starring Jenn Colella, Caitlin Kinnunen, Will Swenson, Kate Baldwin, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 20, 2019
 
The site-specific reading was held at New York’s Plaza Jewish Community Chapel December 19.
Fun Home_Plaza Jewish Community Chapel_2019_HR
Cast of Fun Home Tricia Baron

A one-night-only, site-appropriate benefit reading of the Tony-winning musical Fun Home was presented December 19 at 8 PM at New York's Plaza Jewish Community Chapel.

Directed by Daniella Caggiano, the reading starred Tony nominees Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Alison, Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) as Medium Alison, Will Swenson (Waitress) as Bruce, and Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) as Helen with Pierson Salvador as Christian, Isabelle McCalla as Joan, Jelani Alladin as Roy/Others, and twin actors, newcomer Noelle Hammond as Small Alison and Lennon Nate Hammond, as John.

Julianne B. Merrill served as the music director for the reading.

Inside the Fun Home Benefit Reading Starring Jenn Colella, Caitlin Kinnunen, Will Swenson, Kate Baldwin, and More

Inside the Fun Home Benefit Reading Starring Jenn Colella, Caitlin Kinnunen, Will Swenson, Kate Baldwin, and More

23 PHOTOS
Fun Home_Plaza Jewish Community Chapel_2019_HR
Jenn Colella Tricia Baron
Fun Home_Plaza Jewish Community Chapel_2019_HR
Noelle Hammond and Will Swenson Tricia Baron
Fun Home_Plaza Jewish Community Chapel_2019_HR
Kate Baldwin Tricia Baron
Fun Home_Plaza Jewish Community Chapel_2019_HR
Cast of Fun Home Tricia Baron
Fun Home_Plaza Jewish Community Chapel_2019_HR
Kate Baldwin and Lennon Nate Hammond Tricia Baron
Fun Home_Plaza Jewish Community Chapel_2019_HR
Will Swenson Tricia Baron
Fun Home_Plaza Jewish Community Chapel_2019_HR
Jelani Alladin and Will Swenson Tricia Baron
Fun Home_Plaza Jewish Community Chapel_2019_HR
Lennon Nate Hammond Tricia Baron
Fun Home_Plaza Jewish Community Chapel_2019_HR
Noelle Hammond Tricia Baron
Fun Home_Plaza Jewish Community Chapel_2019_HR
Pierson Salvador Tricia Baron
Share

Based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir, Fun Home has a book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori. The unconventional show made history as the first Broadway musical written by women to win the Best Musical Tony, as well as the first Tony-winning musical to have a lesbian as its main character. Tesori and Kron also won the Tony Award for Best Original Score. The musical won five Tony Awards in all, including Best Book (Kron) and Best Direction (Sam Gold).

Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company/Rachel Kunstadt, in association with Jamie Maletz Musicals, presented the reading.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!