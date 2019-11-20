Inside the Launch of the 3rd Edition of Thomas Schumacher’s How Does the Show Go On?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Inside the Launch of the 3rd Edition of Thomas Schumacher’s How Does the Show Go On?
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 20, 2019
 
Members of the Broadway community came out to celebrate at Sardi’s November 19.
How Does the Show Go On_Book Launch_2019_HR
Alyssa Fox, Aisha Jackson, Ryann Redmond, Sierra Boggess, and Arielle Jacobs Rebecca J. Michelson

Members of the Broadway community came out to celebrate the third edition of Thomas Schumacher’s How Does the Show Go On? at Sardi’s November 19. The special Frozen edition of the book provides fresh insights into what goes on behind the curtain

How Does the Show Go On? introduces theatre fans to the people, places, occupations, and equipment of the theater world. Using detailed explanations, drawings, and fun facts, the book takes readers on a journey through the St. James Theatre, where Frozen currently resides on Broadway.

Starting at the front of the house, readers meet the box office staff and ushers before moving backstage, where the dressers and backstage doorman awaits.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:

Inside the Launch of the New Edition of Thomas Schumacher’s How Does the Show Go On?

Inside the Launch of the New Edition of Thomas Schumacher’s How Does the Show Go On?

5 PHOTOS
How Does the Show Go On_Book Launch_2019_HR
How Does The Show Go On Rebecca J. Michelson
How Does the Show Go On_Book Launch_2019_HR
Alyssa Fox, Aisha Jackson, Ryann Redmond, Sierra Boggess, and Arielle Jacobs Rebecca J. Michelson
How Does the Show Go On_Book Launch_2019_HR
Guest, Brooklyn Nelson, Mattea Conforti, and Ann Sanders Rebecca J. Michelson
How Does the Show Go On_Book Launch_2019_HR
Thomas Schumacher and Joel Grey Rebecca J. Michelson
How Does the Show Go On_Book Launch_2019_HR
Chad Beguelin and Thomas Schumacher Rebecca J. Michelson
Share

The book's release coincides with the national tour of Disney’s Frozen, which launched in Schenectady, New York, November 10 prior to an official opening December 4 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!