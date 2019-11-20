Inside the Launch of the 3rd Edition of Thomas Schumacher’s How Does the Show Go On?

Members of the Broadway community came out to celebrate the third edition of Thomas Schumacher’s How Does the Show Go On? at Sardi’s November 19. The special Frozen edition of the book provides fresh insights into what goes on behind the curtain

How Does the Show Go On? introduces theatre fans to the people, places, occupations, and equipment of the theater world. Using detailed explanations, drawings, and fun facts, the book takes readers on a journey through the St. James Theatre, where Frozen currently resides on Broadway.

Starting at the front of the house, readers meet the box office staff and ushers before moving backstage, where the dressers and backstage doorman awaits.

The book's release coincides with the national tour of Disney’s Frozen, which launched in Schenectady, New York, November 10 prior to an official opening December 4 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.