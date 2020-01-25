Inside the Meet and Greet for Roundabout's 72 Miles to Go... Off-Broadway

The new play by Hilary Bettis begins previews February 13 at the Laura Pels Theatre.

The cast of Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming world premiere of 72 Miles to Go..., a new play by Hilary Bettis, met the press January 24. Maria Elena Ramirez (Fish in the Dark, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) stars as Anita, a woman deported from her home and separated from her family in Arizona; rounding out the cast are Triney Sandoval as Billy, Tyler Alvarez as Aaron, Jacqueline Guillén as Eva, and Bobby Moreno as Christian.

Helmed by Jo Bonney (Cost of Living), the new play will begin performances Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre February 13.



In 72 Miles to Go... Anita measures the space between her, in Nogales, Mexico, and her husband and children in Tucson, Arizona. It's a distance measured not only by 72 miles, but in graduations, anniversaries, and the countless daily moments they spend apart—but also in the love that keeps them together.

The world premiere, which opens March 10, will feature set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop.