Inside the New York Stage and Film Winter Gala With Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and More

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 09, 2019
 
The event, which honored philanthropist and producer Diana DiMenna and Tony Award–winning actor and producer Tom Hulce, was celebrated December 8.
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Joseph Marzullo/WENN

New York Stage and Film celebrated its winter gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom December 8, with Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and more honoring of the non-profit.

The event recognized philanthropist and producer Diana DiMenna and Tony Award-winning actor and producer Tom Hulce, who produced the 2006 production of Spring Awakening that launched Michele and Groff (currently Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors) into stardom.

The annual gala served as a fundraiser for NYSF’s coming season and featured an auction and dinner. The event, directed by Sammi Cannold, also featured remarks by Annette Bening, Josh Groban, Michael Mayer, and Heidi Schreck.

The 2019 gala co-chairs included actors Bening and Billy Porter, as well as producers Dasha Epstein, Barbara Manocherian, Ira Pittleman, and Denise and Dean Vanech.


68 PHOTOS
Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf
Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mark Linn-Baker
Mark Linn-Baker Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Heath Saunders
Heath Saunders Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Johanna Pfaelzer
Johanna Pfaelzer Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Leslie Urdang
Leslie Urdang Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Max Mayer
Max Mayer Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Christopher Burney
Christopher Burney Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Pearl Rhein
Pearl Rhein Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Max Mayer, Leslie Urdang, Johanna Pfaelzer, and Mark Linn-Baker
Max Mayer, Leslie Urdang, Johanna Pfaelzer, and Mark Linn-Baker Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Joseph Marzullo/WENN
