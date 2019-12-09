Inside the New York Stage and Film Winter Gala With Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and More

The event, which honored philanthropist and producer Diana DiMenna and Tony Award–winning actor and producer Tom Hulce, was celebrated December 8.

New York Stage and Film celebrated its winter gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom December 8, with Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and more honoring of the non-profit. The event recognized philanthropist and producer Diana DiMenna and Tony Award-winning actor and producer Tom Hulce, who produced the 2006 production of Spring Awakening that launched Michele and Groff (currently Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors) into stardom. The annual gala served as a fundraiser for NYSF’s coming season and featured an auction and dinner. The event, directed by Sammi Cannold, also featured remarks by Annette Bening, Josh Groban, Michael Mayer, and Heidi Schreck. The 2019 gala co-chairs included actors Bening and Billy Porter, as well as producers Dasha Epstein, Barbara Manocherian, Ira Pittleman, and Denise and Dean Vanech.

Inside the New York Stage and Film Winter Gala with Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and More Inside the New York Stage and Film Winter Gala with Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and More 68 PHOTOS