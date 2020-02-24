Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of Blues for an Alabama Sky

By Nathan Skethway
Feb 24, 2020
Keen Company brings Pearl Cleage’s play to the New York stage for the first time since its premiere 25 years ago.
Sheldon Woodley, Jasminn Johnson, Khiry Walker, LA Williams, Alfie Fuller, and John-Andrew Morrison Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Keen Company celebrated the official opening of Pearl Cleage's Blues for an Alabama Sky at Theatre Row February 18. The Off-Broadway premiere, directed by LA Williams, marks the first production in New York City since the play's premiere 25 years ago.

Blues for an Alabama Sky is a New York City-set story of friends in Harlem during the summer of 1930. As the promises of the Harlem Renaissance are being swept away by the Great Depression, the group—whose lives and passions collide with the arrival of a stranger from Alabama—must navigate changing and challenging times.

The cast is made up of Alfie Fuller, Jasminn Johnson, John-Andrew Morrision, Khiry Walker, and Sheldon Woodley.

Blues for an Alabama Sky, which is part of Keen Company's 20th season, began previews February 4.

The design team includes scenic deisgner You-Shin Chen, costume designer Asa Benally, lighting designer Oona Curley, and original music and sound designer Lindsay Jones. Casting is by Billy Hopkins Casting. Fran Rubenstein serves as production stage manager, and Drew Francis is the production manager.


LA Williams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kate Baldwin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
John-Andrew Morrison, Jonathan Silverstein, and Quincy Tyler Bernstine Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Saycon Sengbloh, Heather Alicia Simms, John-Andrew Morrison, and Nicole Lewis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Khiry Walker, Sheldon Woodley, LA Williams, and John-Andrew Morrison Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jimonn Cole and Pascale Armand Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jasminn Johnson and Alfie Fuller Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Alfie Fuller Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sheldon Woodley and Phylicia Rashad Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Quincy Tyler Bernstine Joseph Marzullo/WENN
