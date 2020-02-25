Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of Incantata at Irish Rep

By Nathan Skethway
Feb 25, 2020
 
The solo show, adapted from Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon's work, opened February 23.
Ciarán O'Reilly, Sam Yates, Stanley Townsend, Jen Coppinger, Paul Fahy, Paul Muldoon, and Charlotte Moore Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Irish Repertory Theatre celebrated the official opening of its production of Incantata, a solo play created from Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon's work, February 23. The show, which began February 18, arrives in New York following acclaimed runs at Dublin's Gate Theatre and the Galway International Arts Festival.

Incantata plays on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage and is directed by Sam Yates (The Starry Messenger), who has interpreted Muldoon's poetry for the stage with Stanley Townsend (Resistance), who stars.

Written upon the death of his former partner, Mary Farl Powers, Muldoon’s words explore his grief, Powers’ art, and their shared love.

Incantata features sets and costume design by Rosanna Vize, compositions by Teho Teardo, lighting design by Paul Keogan, video design by Jack Phelan and sound design by Sinéad Diskin. Casting is by Maureen Hughes and Sarah Jones.

Performances are scheduled through March 15.

