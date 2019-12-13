Inside the Press Day for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s 2020 National Tour

The 2020 national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book, will launch January 1, 2020, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.

The touring cast includes Cody Garcia as madcap candy-maker Willy Wonka, with young actors Brody Bett and Ryan Umbarila alternating in the titular role of Charlie. Joining them are Cailtin Lester-Sams (Mrs. Bucket), Steve McCoy (Grandpa Joe), Audrey Belle Adams (Mrs. Gloop), Zakiya Baptiste (Violet Beauregarde), Katie Fay Francis (Mrs. Teavee), Scott Fuss (Mr. Salt), Branden R. Mangan (Mr. Beauregarde), Angela Palladini (Veruca Salt), Sam St. Jean (Augustus Gloop), and Matthew Boyd Snyder (Mike Teavee).

Rounding out the ensemble are David Nick Alea, Bella Calafiura, Nicole Hale, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Ryan Kiernan, Alysha Morgan, Daniel Pahl, Jenna Brooke Scannelli, Lauren Soto, Luis Villar, Jamaal K. Wade, Justin White, Nicole Zelka, Gina Daugherty, and Justin William Schaffner.

With direction by three-time Tony winner Jack O’Brien, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, a book by David Greig, choreography by Tony nominee and Emmy winner Joshua Bergasse, and additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

