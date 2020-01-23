Inside the Press Preview of Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die

Inside the Press Preview of Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 23, 2020
 
The special preview, featuring director-choreographer Raja Feather Kelly and star Janelle McDermoth, took place January 22 at The Green Room 42.
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Janelle McDermoth_HR-3.jpg
Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Second Stage Theater, which presented Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men on Broadway last season, presented a special preview of Lee's We're Gonna Die at The Green Room 42 on January 22, featuring star Janelle McDermoth (A Bronx Tale) and director-choreographer Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview, A Strange Loop).

We're Gonna Die will begin February 4, ahead of a February 25 opening night.

Described as a "non-musical/non-play/non-concert that is not about dying," the show weaves a series of songs and stories to celebrate the ways in which we live our lives. We're Gonna Die features original music by Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.

We're Gonna Die was performed by Lee at Joe's Pub in 2011 with her band Future Wife, directed by Paul Lazar. The 2ST production will run through March 22.

10 PHOTOS
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Raja Feather Kelly_HR.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Raja Feather Kelly_HR-2.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Janelle McDermoth_HR-2.jpg
Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Janelle McDermoth_HR.jpg
Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Janelle McDermoth_HR-3.jpg
Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Janelle McDermoth_HR-4.jpg
Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Raja Feather Kelly, Janelle McDermoth, Remy Kurs, and Carole Rothman_HR.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly, Janelle McDermoth, Remy Kurs, and Carole Rothman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Raja Feather Kelly, Kevin Ramesar, Ximone Rose, Janelle McDermoth, Marques Walls, Freddy Hall, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Remy Kurs_HR.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly, Kevin Ramesar, Ximone Rose, Janelle McDermoth, Marques Walls, Freddy Hall, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Remy Kurs Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Raja Feather Kelly and Janelle McDermoth_HR.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly and Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Janelle McDermoth_HR-5.jpg
Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
