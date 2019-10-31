Inside the Simply Shakespeare: The Merchant of Venice Reading With Al Pacino, Geoffrey Rush, and More

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 31, 2019
 
Also featured in this year's iteration of the annual event were Finn Wittrock, Charlaine Woodard, Lily Rabe, and Hamish Linklater.
Simply Shakespeare_The Merchant of Venice_Los Angeles_2019_Al Pacino and Keith David_HR.jpeg
Al Pacino and Keith David Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

The Simply Shakespeare one-night only reading of William Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice took place October 28 at L.A.'s Gindi Auditorium at American Jewish University, featuring Al Pacino, Geoffrey Rush, and more. Simply Shakespeare is an annual event that raises awareness and funds to benefit The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles.

The all-star cast of the reading also included Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Finn Wittrock, Charlaine Woodard, and Keith David. Pacino, Rabe, and Linklater each reprised their roles from the 2010 revival from Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, who returned to direct the reading.

Flip through photos from the event below:

8 PHOTOS
Simply Shakespeare_The Merchant of Venice_Los Angeles_2019_Al Pacino and Keith David_HR.jpeg
Al Pacino and Keith David Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
Simply Shakespeare_The Merchant of Venice_Los Angeles_2019_Val Kilmer and Al Pacino_HR.jpeg
Val Kilmer and Al Pacino Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
Simply Shakespeare_The Merchant of Venice_Los Angeles_2019_Al Pacino and Ben Donenberg_HR.jpeg
Al Pacino and Ben Donenberg Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
Simply Shakespeare_The Merchant of Venice_Los Angeles_2019_Geoffrey Rush_HR.jpeg
Geoffrey Rush Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
Simply Shakespeare_The Merchant of Venice_Los Angeles_2019_Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater_HR.jpeg
Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
Simply Shakespeare_The Merchant of Venice_Los Angeles_2019_Glenn Howerton_HR.jpeg
Glenn Howerton Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
Simply Shakespeare_The Merchant of Venice_Los Angeles_2019_Bill Irwin_HR.jpeg
Bill Irwin Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
Simply Shakespeare_The Merchant of Venice_Los Angeles_2019_Michael McKean_HR.jpeg
Michael McKean Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
