Inside the Simply Shakespeare: The Merchant of Venice Reading With Al Pacino, Geoffrey Rush, and More

Also featured in this year's iteration of the annual event were Finn Wittrock, Charlaine Woodard, Lily Rabe, and Hamish Linklater.

The Simply Shakespeare one-night only reading of William Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice took place October 28 at L.A.'s Gindi Auditorium at American Jewish University, featuring Al Pacino, Geoffrey Rush, and more. Simply Shakespeare is an annual event that raises awareness and funds to benefit The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles. The all-star cast of the reading also included Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Finn Wittrock, Charlaine Woodard, and Keith David. Pacino, Rabe, and Linklater each reprised their roles from the 2010 revival from Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, who returned to direct the reading. Flip through photos from the event below:

