Inside the Stage Managers’ Association 2019 Del Hughes Awards

The annual event, celebrating lifetime achievement in the art of stage management, was celebrated at Connelly’s Times Square September 23.

The Stage Managers’ Association celebrated the 2019 Del Hughes Awards at Connelly’s Times Square September 23. The event, which was attended by technicians from Broadway, Off-Broadway, tours, and regional theatre as well as opera, honored lifetime achievement in the art of stage management.

During the ceremony, Rich Costabile, Barbara Donner, and Mary K. Klinger each received lifetime achievement awards. Additionally, Janet Friedman received The Founders Award, in recognition of her work with the Stage Managers’ Association.

Flip through photos of the ceremony below:

