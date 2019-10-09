Inside the Stage Managers’ Association 2019 Del Hughes Awards

Inside the Stage Managers' Association 2019 Del Hughes Awards
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 09, 2019
 
The annual event, celebrating lifetime achievement in the art of stage management, was celebrated at Connelly’s Times Square September 23.
Mary K. Klinger, Rich Costabile, Barbara Donner, Janet Friedman, Elynmarie Kazle, and Cheryl Mintz Robert Sutherland-Cohen

The Stage Managers’ Association celebrated the 2019 Del Hughes Awards at Connelly’s Times Square September 23. The event, which was attended by technicians from Broadway, Off-Broadway, tours, and regional theatre as well as opera, honored lifetime achievement in the art of stage management.

During the ceremony, Rich Costabile, Barbara Donner, and Mary K. Klinger each received lifetime achievement awards. Additionally, Janet Friedman received The Founders Award, in recognition of her work with the Stage Managers’ Association.

Flip through photos of the ceremony below:

Barbara Donner, Meredith Greenburg, Cheryl Mintz, and Elynmarie Kazle Robert Sutherland-Cohen
Mary K. Klinger and George C. Wolfe Robert Sutherland-Cohen
Rich Costabile and Elizabeth Franz Robert Sutherland-Cohen
Janet Friedman, Arturo E. Porazzi, Cheryl Mintz, and Elynmarie Kazle Robert Sutherland-Cohen
2019 Del Hughes Awards and The Founders Award Robert Sutherland-Cohen
Cheryl Mintz Robert Sutherland-Cohen
Elizabeth Franz Robert Sutherland-Cohen
Elynmarie Kazle Robert Sutherland-Cohen
Meredith Greenburg Robert Sutherland-Cohen
Rich Costabile Robert Sutherland-Cohen
