Inside the Star-Studded Judy Screening Hosted by Harry Connick Jr.

By Mark Peikert
Sep 24, 2019
 
The Renée Zellweger-starring biopic, in theatres September 27, attracted a bevy of Broadway favorites.
Renée Zellweger and Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Connick Jr., soon to be seen on Broadway in A Celebration of Cole Porter, hosted an intimate screening September 23 of the upcoming movie Judy, starring his friend and former co-star Renée Zellweger.

"She's a genius," he said to the room while introducing the film, which finds Zellweger portraying Judy Garland during a disastrous concert run in London near the end of her life.

The audience, which included Zellweger's co-star Finn Witrock (who plays Garland's fifth husband Mickey Deans) and a bevy of Broadway stars, seemed to agree judging from the quiet crying that permeated the screening room at the Crosby Street Hotel. Among those in attendance were Bernadette Peters, Jessie Mueller, Amber Gray, Rosie Perez, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Adam Kantor, Michael Urie, Paula Wagner, Michael Benjamin Washington, Celia Weston, and Brian Hutchison.

Flip through the gallery below to see the community come out to celebrate Zellweger, Garland, and Judy.

Renée Zellweger and Harry Connick Jr. Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Renée Zellweger Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Finn Wittrock Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Finn Wittrock and Renée Zellweger Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Adrienne Warren, Renée Zellweger, and Jessie Mueller Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Finn Wittrock and Michael Urie Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Renée Zellweger and Bernadette Peters Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Bernadette Peters and Michael Urie Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Max von Essen, Adam Kantor, Andy Truschinski, and Jessie Mueller Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Rosie Perez, Annabella Sciorra, and Renée Zellweger Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Tony nominee Rupert Goold directs the film, which also features Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, Broadway's The Glass Menagerie) as Mickie Deans, Jessie Buckley as Rosalyn Wilder, Michael Gambon as Bernard Delfont, and Gemma-Leah Devereux and Bella Ramsey as a young Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft.

