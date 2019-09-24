Inside the Star-Studded Judy Screening Hosted by Harry Connick Jr.

The Renée Zellweger-starring biopic, in theatres September 27, attracted a bevy of Broadway favorites.

Harry Connick Jr., soon to be seen on Broadway in A Celebration of Cole Porter, hosted an intimate screening September 23 of the upcoming movie Judy, starring his friend and former co-star Renée Zellweger.

"She's a genius," he said to the room while introducing the film, which finds Zellweger portraying Judy Garland during a disastrous concert run in London near the end of her life.

The audience, which included Zellweger's co-star Finn Witrock (who plays Garland's fifth husband Mickey Deans) and a bevy of Broadway stars, seemed to agree judging from the quiet crying that permeated the screening room at the Crosby Street Hotel. Among those in attendance were Bernadette Peters, Jessie Mueller, Amber Gray, Rosie Perez, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Adam Kantor, Michael Urie, Paula Wagner, Michael Benjamin Washington, Celia Weston, and Brian Hutchison.

Flip through the gallery below to see the community come out to celebrate Zellweger, Garland, and Judy.

Inside Judy Screening Hosted by Harry Connick Jr Inside Judy Screening Hosted by Harry Connick Jr 10 PHOTOS

Tony nominee Rupert Goold directs the film, which also features Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, Broadway's The Glass Menagerie) as Mickie Deans, Jessie Buckley as Rosalyn Wilder, Michael Gambon as Bernard Delfont, and Gemma-Leah Devereux and Bella Ramsey as a young Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft.