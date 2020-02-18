Inside the Valentine's Day Performance of Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show

By Andrew Gans
Feb 18, 2020
 
The series will continue with dates in April, June, and September.
Josh Groban at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler, MSG Photos (2).jpg
Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, debuted his residency at Radio City Music Hall February 14. The series will continue April 18, June 20, and September 26.

Groban returned to the venue after co-hosting the 2018 Tony Awards with Sara Bareilles. In Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show, he draws on his career and feature special segments, guest stars and performers, and a concert performance. No two shows will be the same.

Surprise guests for the February 14 show included author, TV host, radio host, and media personality Dr. Ruth; comedian and cabaret star Bridget Everett; musicians and members of the John Mayer Trio and John Mayer band, Steve Jordan, Pino Palladino, and Isaiah Sharkey; cellist and New York City subway busker Eyeglasses; and The Frank Sinatra School of the Arts Concert Choir.

Inside Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show February 14

6 PHOTOS
Josh Groban at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler, MSG Photos (2).jpg
Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos
Josh Groban and Dr. Ruth at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler, MSG Photos(2).jpg
Josh Groban and Dr. Ruth at Radio City Music Hall Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos
Josh Groban at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler (3).jpg
Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos
Josh Groban at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler, MSG Photos.jpg
Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos
Josh Groban and Dr. Ruth at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler, MSG Photos.jpg
Josh Groban and Dr. Ruth at Radio City Music Hall Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos
Josh Groban at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler, MSG Photos (4).jpg
Josh Groban Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos
“I'm overwhelmed with the response,” said Groban in an earlier statement. “This residency is a wonderful opportunity to connect with audiences in a whole new way and I can't wait to hit the stage.”

One dollar from every ticket sold goes to Groban’s Find Your Light foundation, dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education. For more information, visit JoshGroban.com.

