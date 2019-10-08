Inside the World Premiere Celebration of The Wrong Man Off-Broadway

The new musical, starring Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, officially opens at MCC Theater October 9.

MCC Theater celebrated the world premiere of The Wrong Man, the new musical by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan, October 7. The production, directed by Hamilton Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, will open at the The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space October 9 after beginning performances September 18.

Starring Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man tells the story of a man who is framed for murder after being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Rounding out the cast are Ciara Renée, Ryan Vasquez, Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Julius Williams.

The Wrong Man features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller and Kristin Isola, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman, and casting by Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Jason Pacella. The show’s creative team reunites Kail with fellow Hamilton Tony winner Alex Lacamoire, who is the music supervisor, vocal arranger, and orchestrator. Taylor Peckham serves as music director, and two-time Emmy winner Travis Wall is choreographer.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:

