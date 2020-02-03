Inside Tina’s Pre-Show Celebration With Anna Wintour, Billy Porter, Janet Mock, and More

The event preceded a special performance of the hit Broadway musical to benefit RAINN.

Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical held a special performance January 31 to benefit the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization: RAINN. The one-night-only event, featuring a cocktail reception hosted by Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, welcomed Billy Porter, Yara Shahidi, Jeremy Pope, Janet Mock, Katori Hall, Phyllida Lloyd, and more.

“Tina's story is an inspirational story of triumph and courage, overcoming obstacles and defying odds,” said Wintour, who was proud to partner with RAINN, an organization that has helped over three million domestic and sexual assault survivors in its 25-year history.

Tina, which stars Adrienne Warren in the title role, officially opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre November 7. Directed by Lloyd and written by Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical charts the life of Tina Turner and weaves several of her most well-known hits including "River Deep Mountain High," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."