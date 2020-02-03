Inside Tina’s Pre-Show Celebration With Anna Wintour, Billy Porter, Janet Mock, and More

Inside Tina's Pre-Show Celebration With Anna Wintour, Billy Porter, Janet Mock, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 03, 2020
Buy Tickets to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
 
The event preceded a special performance of the hit Broadway musical to benefit RAINN.
Cindy Bruna, Joan Smalls, Yara Shahidi, Adut Akech, Janet Mock, Katori Hall, Phyllida Lloyd, Tali Pelman, and Anna Wintour Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical held a special performance January 31 to benefit the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization: RAINN. The one-night-only event, featuring a cocktail reception hosted by Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, welcomed Billy Porter, Yara Shahidi, Jeremy Pope, Janet Mock, Katori Hall, Phyllida Lloyd, and more.

“Tina's story is an inspirational story of triumph and courage, overcoming obstacles and defying odds,” said Wintour, who was proud to partner with RAINN, an organization that has helped over three million domestic and sexual assault survivors in its 25-year history.

Check out photos from the evening below.

Katori Hall Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
Andrew Kilbourn, Adam Porter Smith, and Billy Porter Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
Billy Porter and Adam Porter Smith Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
Billy Porter, Anna Wintour, and Adam Porter Smith Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
Nick Scandalios, Phyllida Lloyd, Katori Hall, Tali Pelman, Anna Wintour, and James L. Nederlander Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
Jeremy Pope Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
Janet Mock Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
Jeremy Pope and Janet Mock Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
Erica Lovett and Asiah James Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
Joan Smalls Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
Tina, which stars Adrienne Warren in the title role, officially opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre November 7. Directed by Lloyd and written by Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical charts the life of Tina Turner and weaves several of her most well-known hits including "River Deep Mountain High," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."

