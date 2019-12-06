Inside Tom Hiddleston's Portrait Unveiling at Sardi's

The Betrayal star joined the New York restaurant’s famed wall of caricatures December 5.

Betrayal star Tom Hiddleston earned his spot on the famed wall of caricatures at Sardi’s December 4. To commemorate the event, Hiddleston was joined the company of Betrayal for a celebratory unveiling at the midtown restaurant.

Harold Pinter's Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order. The London transfer is directed by Jamie Lloyd and currently runs at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre through December 8.

Flip through photos from the unveiling below:

