Inside Tom Hiddleston's Portrait Unveiling at Sardi's

Inside Tom Hiddleston's Portrait Unveiling at Sardi's
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 06, 2019
The Betrayal star joined the New York restaurant’s famed wall of caricatures December 5.
Tom Hiddleston Sardi's Portrait_2019_Tom Hiddleston_HR-7.jpg
Tom Hiddleston Bruce Glikas

Betrayal star Tom Hiddleston earned his spot on the famed wall of caricatures at Sardi’s December 4. To commemorate the event, Hiddleston was joined the company of Betrayal for a celebratory unveiling at the midtown restaurant.

Harold Pinter's Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order. The London transfer is directed by Jamie Lloyd and currently runs at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre through December 8.

Flip through photos from the unveiling below:

Inside Tom Hiddleston's Portrait Unveiling at Sardi's

Inside Tom Hiddleston's Portrait Unveiling at Sardi's

9 PHOTOS
Tom Hiddleston Sardi's Portrait_2019_Tom Hiddleston_HR.jpg
Tom Hiddleston Bruce Glikas
Tom Hiddleston Sardi's Portrait_2019_Tom Hiddleston_HR-2.jpg
Tom Hiddleston Bruce Glikas
Tom Hiddleston Sardi's Portrait_2019_Tom Hiddleston_HR-3.jpg
Tom Hiddleston Bruce Glikas
Tom Hiddleston Sardi's Portrait_2019_Tom Hiddleston and Max Klimavicius_HR.jpg
Tom Hiddleston and Max Klimavicius Bruce Glikas
Tom Hiddleston Sardi's Portrait_2019_Tom Hiddleston_HR-5.jpg
Tom Hiddleston Bruce Glikas
Tom Hiddleston Sardi's Portrait_2019_Tom Hiddleston_HR-6.jpg
Tom Hiddleston Bruce Glikas
Tom Hiddleston Sardi's Portrait_2019_Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Eddie Arnold_HR.jpg
Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Eddie Arnold Bruce Glikas
Tom Hiddleston Sardi's Portrait_2019_Tom Hiddleston and the Company of Betrayal_HR.jpg
Tom Hiddleston and the Company of Betrayal Bruce Glikas
Tom Hiddleston Sardi's Portrait_2019_Tom Hiddleston_HR-7.jpg
Tom Hiddleston Bruce Glikas
