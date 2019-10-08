Inside Variety’s The Business of Broadway Breakfast With Jagged Little Pill, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and More

The star-studded event, examining a show’s journey to Broadway, was held at Bryant Park Grille October 7.

Jagged Little Pill, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephanie J. Block, and more came out for Variety’s The Business of Broadway breakfast at Bryant Park Grille October 7. The event, presented in partnership with City National Bank, welcomed a star-studded lineup of Broadway theatre makers, examining the process of bringing a show to the Great White Way. Throughout the course of the breakfast, Variety’s Gordon Cox hosted Disney Theatrical Production’s president and producer Thomas Schumacher for the keynote conversation as well as welcoming the creative team of Jagged Little Pill to discuss their journey to Broadway. Flip through photos of the event below:

Inside Variety’s The Business of Broadway Breakfast with Jagged Little Pill, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and More Inside Variety’s The Business of Broadway Breakfast with Jagged Little Pill, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and More 30 PHOTOS