Inside Variety’s The Business of Broadway Breakfast With Jagged Little Pill, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Inside Variety’s The Business of Broadway Breakfast With Jagged Little Pill, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 08, 2019
 
The star-studded event, examining a show’s journey to Broadway, was held at Bryant Park Grille October 7.
Variety's Business of Broadway_Event_2019_HR
Vivek J. Tiwary, Diane Paulus, Elizabeth Stanley, Diablo Cody, Eva Price, and Derek Klena Courtesy of Variety's The Business of Broadway

Jagged Little Pill, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephanie J. Block, and more came out for Variety’s The Business of Broadway breakfast at Bryant Park Grille October 7. The event, presented in partnership with City National Bank, welcomed a star-studded lineup of Broadway theatre makers, examining the process of bringing a show to the Great White Way.

Throughout the course of the breakfast, Variety’s Gordon Cox hosted Disney Theatrical Production’s president and producer Thomas Schumacher for the keynote conversation as well as welcoming the creative team of Jagged Little Pill to discuss their journey to Broadway.

Flip through photos of the event below:

Inside Variety’s The Business of Broadway Breakfast with Jagged Little Pill, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and More

Inside Variety’s The Business of Broadway Breakfast with Jagged Little Pill, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and More

30 PHOTOS
Variety's Business of Broadway_Event_2019_HR
Vivek J. Tiwary, Diane Paulus, Elizabeth Stanley, Diablo Cody, Eva Price, and Derek Klena Courtesy of Variety's The Business of Broadway
Variety's Business of Broadway_Event_2019_HR
Elizabeth Stanley Courtesy of Variety's The Business of Broadway
Variety's Business of Broadway_Event_2019_HR
Diablo Cody Courtesy of Variety's The Business of Broadway
Variety's Business of Broadway_Event_2019_HR
Adrienne Walker Courtesy of Variety's The Business of Broadway
Variety's Business of Broadway_Event_2019_HR
Derek Klena Courtesy of Variety's The Business of Broadway
Variety's Business of Broadway_Event_2019_HR
Diane Paulus Courtesy of Variety's The Business of Broadway
Variety's Business of Broadway_Event_2019_HR
Eva Price Courtesy of Variety's The Business of Broadway
Variety's Business of Broadway_Event_2019_HR
Celia Keenan-Bolger Courtesy of Variety's The Business of Broadway
Variety's Business of Broadway_Event_2019_HR
Courtney Reed Courtesy of Variety's The Business of Broadway
Variety's Business of Broadway_Event_2019_HR
Adrienne Warren and Ashley Loren Courtesy of Variety's The Business of Broadway
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!