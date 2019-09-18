Irish Rep Adds Abbie Spallen’s Pumpgirl to 2019 Lineup

The 2007 winner of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize will be revived Off-Broadway this fall.

Irish Repertory Theatre will present Abbie Spallen's play Pumpgirl in its downstairs space this fall, directed by Nicola Murphy. The play, originally presented in the U.K. by the Bush Theatre and later in New York City by Manhattan Theatre Club, is the winner of the 2007 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and the Stewart Parker Trust Award and was nominated for the Irish Times' Best New Play.

Pumpgirl will play a limited engagement November 7–December 29 in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre.

READ: 15 Actors Remember the Most Impactful Moments at Irish Rep

A portrait of rural life in Northen Island, Pumpgirl sees the lives of two women become perilously intertwined—Pumpgirl, a tomboy who works in a gas station, and Sinead, the wife of an amateur stock-car racer whose isolated, disappointing existence causes her to simmer with rage.

Pumpgirl will feature costume design by Molly Seidel (The Woodsman) and lighting design by Michael O’Connor (Little Gem). Casting will be announced at a later date.

For tickets and more information visit Irishrep.org.