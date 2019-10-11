Irish Rep Adds Dion Boucicault's London Assurance to 2019–2020 Lineup

Charlotte Moore will direct the early play from the 19th-century Irish playwright, known for his melodramas.

Off-Broadway's Irish Repertory Theatre will present Dion Boucicault's London Assurance, directed by Charlotte Moore, on its mainstage beginning in December. The play, which premiered in London in 1841, launched the career of the then 20-year-old Boucicault, an Irish actor and playwright known for his melodramas and sensation dramas including The Octoroon.

London Assurance will begin performances at Irish Rep December 6 ahead of a December 15 opening. The limited run will continue through January 26, 2020, with casting and a full creative team to be announced.

In London Assurance, a high-spirited farce of mishaps and eccentric characters, the vain and lustful Sir Harcourt Courtley travels to Oak Hall to meet his bride-to-be, Grace Harkaway, whose hand comes with £15,000 a year. But when the beautiful and vibrant Lady Gay Spanker joins the party, Sir Harcourt becomes too enamored with her to notice that Grace is falling in love with his young son Charles, who has arrived in disguise, pursued by his creditors.

Currently on the mainstage at Irish Rep is Conor McPherson's Dublin Carol, directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, with Robin Glendinning's Kingfishers Catch Fire, directed by Kent Paul, playing downstairs. Beginning November 7, the Off-Broadway theatre will present Abbie Spallen's Pumpgirl.