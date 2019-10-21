Is This A Room Opens at The Vineyard Off-Broadway

Conceived and directed by Tina Satter, the psychological thriller is adapted from the transcript of the FBI interrogation of Reality Winner.

The Vineyard's Off-Broadway premiere of Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter, opens October 21. The production, adapted from the real-life 2017 FBI transcript of Reality Winner, stars Emily Davis as the now-imprisoned former Air Force linguist.

The cast of Is This A Room also includes Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male, Pete Simpson as Agent Garrick, and TL Thompson as Agent Taylor.

READ: Tina Satter Turns an FBI Interview Into a Stage Thriller With Is This A Room

A true story, still developing, Winner was found guilty of leaking evidence of Russian interference in the U.S. voting system and remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. Based on the real-life interrogation, the play unfolds as a thriller, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally.

READ: How the Vineyard Creates Groundbreaking Work by Veterans and Newcomers Alike

Performances of Is This A Room began at Vineyard Theatre October 3.

The production features scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Since I Can Remember), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Undertaking), with original score and sound design by Sanae Yamada (Moon Duo, Vive la Void), and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos (In The Green).

Is This A Room was previously presented Off Off-Broadway at The Kitchen.