Is This A Room to Return to Off-Broadway’s Vineyard

Conceived and directed by Tina Satter, the psychological thriller is adapted from the transcript of the FBI interrogation of Reality Winner.

The Vineyard's production of Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter, will return to the Off-Broadway theatre for an encore engagement December 20–January 19, 2020. The show played an extended, critically acclaimed run at The Vineyard earlier this fall.

Is This A Room is adapted from the real-life 2017 FBI transcript of Reality Winner and stars Emily Davis as the now-imprisoned former Air Force linguist. The cast is rounded out by Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male, Frank Boyd as Agent Garrick, and TL Thompson as Agent Taylor.

A true story, still developing, Winner was found guilty of leaking evidence of Russian interference in the U.S. voting system and remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. Based on the real-life interrogation, the play unfolds as a thriller, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally.

Performances of Is This A Room originally ran at Vineyard Theatre October 3–November 24. The production features scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Since I Can Remember), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Undertaking), with rn original score and sound design by Sanae Yamada (Moon Duo, Vive la Void), and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos (In The Green).

Is This A Room was previously presented Off Off-Broadway at The Kitchen.