Isabella Rossellini, Robert Creighton, and Mary Bacon to Star in Industry Reading of Up and Down

The piece, written by Stephen Lloyd Helper, will be presented at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios.

An invite-only industry presentation of Stephen Lloyd Helper’s Up and Down will feature film and stage star Isabella Rossellini (Death Becomes Her, Link Link Circus) along with Robert Creighton (Frozen, Cagney) and Mary Bacon (Rock 'n' Roll, Little Women Off-Broadway). Readings will be presented November 21 and 22 at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios. Helper is the co-conceiver of Smokey Joe’s Cafe. His play, A Sign of the Times, will open at Ars Nova in February 2020. Up and Down follows Earl after his wife enters a coma after falling off a cheap step ladder he purchased. Providing care is the sympathetic and wise Nurse Narella as Earl deals with the swirling emotions of guilt, love, and more. The reading is presented by Jeremy Handelman at Off The Leash Productions with Times Sq. Productions.

